Sachse missed an entire week of games due to COVID-related postponements, but did not miss a beat in its return to the court on Friday.
The Mustangs remained undefeated, improving to 9-0 in 9-6A, with a 56-24 victory over Garland.
Sachse, who has also secured a playoff berth, led by seven at the end of the first quarter and then used a 18-3 run in the second to open a 30-8 halftime lead and it never looked back.
Neenah George and Charish Thompson each had 15 points to pace the Mustangs offense and Londyn Oliphant was also in double figures with 13.
Amaiya Dennis had seven points, Kyndal White scored six and Kayla Mentee chipped in with five for the Owls (3-8).
Rowlett rode an offensive eruption to a 97-23 victory over North Garland.
The Eagles scored at least 22 points in every quarter, capped by a 27-point fourth, as they improved to 6-4 and remained in sole possession of fourth place.
As expected for a team scoring nearly 100 points, there were several offensive standouts. Hailey Hicks led the way with 17 points, Emma Rumore, Jordan Myers and Riana Carter each tallied 14 and Lyndi Bryan added 12.
The Raiders got eight points from Alexah Phillips and four from Angelicia Monroe.
Wylie clinched a playoff spot and remained in second place at 10-1, but it was not easy, as it was able to eke out a 37-34 victory over Naaman Forest (5-6).
The Rangers, who are fighting for their playoff lives, led by two after one quarter, but were outscored 8-2 in the second as the Pirates took a 18-14 lead into halftime.
It remained tight throughout the second half, but Wylie was able to do just enough to hold on behind 15 points from Payton Miller and seven each from Taylor McAfree and Emily Sherrard.
Alina Minor had another big game for Naaman Forest with a game-high 25 points, with Kaylee Bennett and Mercy Wamet chipping in with five and four, respectively.
Lakeview (8-3) closed in on a playoff berth with a 50-19 victory over South Garland. The Patriots pitched a shutout in the first half, opening a 25-0 lead and rolled to the win.
Lyric Chiplin scored five points and Kanira Smith had four for the Titans, who fell to 1-10.
Tuesday feature a pair of games with big playoff implications.
Rowlett travels to take on Naaman Forest and with a win, would secure a playoff berth. A Rangers victory, however, would even the season series and close the gap in the standings to just one-half game.
At Lakeview, the Patriots host Wylie as they try to make a push to move up the standings. Lakeview trails the Pirates by two games in the standings, but can cut that in half with a victory.
Garland is at home against North Garland and Sachse embarks on its busy week as it hosts South Garland on Tuesday and Rowlett on Wednesday in a make-up game from last week.
