The 9-6A girls basketball season reached its midpoint on Friday and it was a familiar story for Sachse.
The Mustangs showed no signs of a hangover after their showdown win over Wylie in their previous game, as they cruised to a 57-11 victory over Naaman Forest to complete a perfect first half of district play.
Sachse (7-0) led 26-7 at halftime, reeled off a 23-4 run in the third quarter and did not allow a point in the fourth to close it out.
Londyn Oliphant paced the Sachse offense with 15 points, Charish Thompson had 11 and Crislyn Rose was also in double figures with 10.
Rowlett had won three consecutive games since the start of the New Year, but that streak came to an end on Friday as Lakeview was able to prevail in a 48-33 victory.
The Eagles were down 21-16 at halftime and were still within striking distance facing a seven-point deficit after three quarters, but the Patriots closed the game on a 12-4 run to pull away.
Emma Rumore scored 12 points and Jordan Myers had 10, but no other Rowlett player tallied more than two. Lakeview got 13 points from Carleece Gates, 11 from Tameia Johnson and eight from Kaniya Walters.
With that result, the Patriots (5-2) edge ahead of the Eagles (4-3) into sole possession of third place.
Wylie (6-1) bounced back from its loss against Sachse with a 77-17 victory over North Garland.
The Pirates never let the Raiders entertain the idea of an upset, opening the game on a 25-2 run and extending the lead to 47-6 by halftime.
Payton Miller led Wylie with 16 points, Micha Lovelace had 13 an Aiyana Ortega chipped in with nine. North Garland got four points from Arianna Whigam and there each from Alexah Phillips, Pamela Garcia Reseniz and Madison Alrid.
The second half of the 9-6A season kicks off on Tuesday with Sachse on the road at Lakeview, Rowlett hosting South Garland, Naaman Forest taking on North Garland and Wylie at home to meet Garland.
