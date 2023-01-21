SACHSE VS ROWLETT GIRLS BASKETBALL
Glenn Gunn, Special Contributor

Sachse took another step toward the district title on Friday, taking care of business in a 65-19 victory over Naaman Forest.

The Mustangs (12-0) came out of the gates strong with a 19-3 run and led by 27 at halftime.

For continued coverage on the local sports scene, follow Devin Hasson on Twitter: @DevinHasson. Email Devin with sports story suggestions at dhasson@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments