Sachse took another step toward the district title on Friday, taking care of business in a 65-19 victory over Naaman Forest.
The Mustangs (12-0) came out of the gates strong with a 19-3 run and led by 27 at halftime.
Sachse kept the pressure on in the second half, outscoring the Rangers (3-8) 31-11 to put the finishing touches on the win.
Rowlett (7-5) pulled into a tie for fourth place with its 57-34 victory over South Garland.
It was a low-scoring affair in the early going, with the Eagles holding a slim 6-4 lead after one quarter.
The Titans (2-10) were still hanging around going into the second half, but Rowlett used a 15-6 spurt in the third quarter to open some breathing room and scored 24 points in the fourth to secure the win.
Lyndi Bryan and Jayda Scaife each scored 13 points and Makayla Johnson added 11 for Rowlett. South Garland got 12 points each from Kanira Smith and Lyric Hull-Chiplin.
Rowlett finds itself even in the standings with Lakeview, which was unable to keep pace with Wylie (10-1) in a 62-24 loss.
The Patriots were within 10 at halftime, but the Pirates pushed the lead to 20 at the end of three quarters and then closed the game on a 20-2 run.
In the other game of the night, Wylie East (8-3) claimed a 54-31 win over Garland (3-9).
The Owls actually led by two after one quarter, but the Raiders outscored them 32-5 during the next two frames to change the course of the game.
The 9-6A season resumes on Tuesday with Rowlett hosting Wylie at 5:30 p.m., while Sachse gets the night off with its bye. Naaman Forest is at home to take on Garland, Wylie East hosts South Garland and North Garland travels across town to face Lakeview.
Tuesday
Through 10 district games, Sachse had not only won every contest, it had done so in dominant fashion, with its closest margin being 19 points.
That came in the first meeting against fellow contender Wylie East and the Raiders proved even tougher the second time around.
It still was not enough.
The Mustangs built a solid early lead, and while the Raiders hung tough the rest of the way, they were unable to stage a serious charge as Sachse claimed a 62-52 victory on Tuesday.
The Mustangs opened a 19-11 lead in the first quarter and held a 31-22 advantage at halftime.
Wylie East played Sachse even in the second half, but was unable to make a serious dent in the deficit.
Charish Thompson led the Mustangs with 22 points, Neenah George tallied 16 and Crislyn Rose added 11, while the Raiders got 16 points for Kerbie Cash.
Wylie remained a game behind Sachse in the loss column after a 49-13 victory over North Garland and Lakeview topped South Garland, 46-28.
Rowlett is currently sitting on the outside looking in at the playoff picture, but the Eagles are close.
On Tuesday, they survived a huge comeback effort from Garland to improve to 6-5 with a 48-40 victory.
Rowlett led by one after the first quarter and then dominated the middle frames, outscoring the Owls 28-6 to open a 36-12 lead.
Though it seemed over, Garland rallied for 28 points in the fourth quarter, but the deficit was too large to overcome.
The Eagles got 16 points from Makayla Johnson and seven each from Daley Wilson and Jayda Scaife, while Jaeda Wade and Jaela Wade scored 15 and 10 points, respectively, for the Owls.
