The 9-6A girls basketball race hit the halfway mark last Friday and the start of the second half of district play on Tuesday marked the beginning of the stretch run, where district championships are won and playoff berths are secured.
Sachse has been the gold standard among Garland ISD programs for the last decade.
The Mustangs have made 10 consecutive playoff appearances, and during that time, they have claimed eight district championships, made two trips to the regional tournament and another to the state tournament.
Sachse is once again on track to add to that pedigree and is already closing in on another postseason spot, as it moved to 8-0 on Tuesday with a 61-29 victory over Lakeview.
The Mustangs have one of the area’s best scorers in junior Crislyn Rose, who paced the effort on Tuesday with 19 points.
Rose has the ability to score in bunches, but she does not have to because Sachse is anything from a one-player team.
Sophomore guard Neenah George, who scored 10 on Tuesday, can run the offense and also make an impact inside.
Sophomore Londyn Oliphant is a versatile player who can shoot from the outside and penetrate to the basket and senior guard Criselle Mendoza is a solid ballhandler who is also dangerous shooting from the outside.
As if that were not enough, Charish Thompson is the latest breakout freshman for Sachse and has made an immediate impact in the middle.
Because of the lopsided nature of many of the Mustangs’ games, they have also gotten their bench plenty of minutes and that group has also produced with Sydney Miller, Ckalynn Thompson, Traniece Hall and Kennedy Swann, among others.
Rowlett has endured some ups and downs, but is sitting in good position, as its 64-35 victory over South Garland on Tuesday moved them to 5-3, which ties them with Lakeview for third place.
The Eagles rely on a committee approach, with several players contributing on a nightly basis.
Riana Carter and Jordan Myers can score in a variety of ways and both are active on the boards.
Emma Rumore is a multi-year contributor at guard and Makayla Johnson is also solid in the backcourt.
Rowlett’s deep rotation also includes freshman Kristyn Galloway, who has made an immediate impact with her outside shooting, Hailey Hicks, another good shooter from the perimeter, Lyndi Bryan, Alana Carr and Daley Wilson.
Wylie, the lone non-GISD team in the district, currently sits in second place at 7-1, with its lone setback coming at the hands of Sachse.
The Pirates have a number of players opponents need to worry about, including sophomore Payton Miller.
Despite the loss to the Mustangs on Tuesday, Lakeview is still in good position in the playoff race in a tie for third, and it is the only team that no longer has Sachse on the schedule.
The Patriots feature one of the top players in the district in senior Carleece Gates, who scored 16 on Tuesday. Junior Tameia Johnson and senior Kaniya Walters are among the other players who have stepped up recently.
Naaman Forest should certainly not be forgotten about, as it sits at 4-4 and just a game out of the playoff picture after Tuesday’s 61-19 win over North Garland.
In that game, junior Alina Minor showed just what type of scorer she can be as she poured in 33 points.
The Rangers have also gotten steady play from sophomore Kaylee Bennett, senior Jada Hall, junior Mercy Wamet and senior Taylor Lollie.
Garland, South Garland and North Garland have work to do if they want to make a playoff push and with the gap to make up, are most likely relegated to the role of spoilers.
The Owls have some solid players with Kyndal White, Ruth Bailey and Kayla Mentee, North Garland gets scoring from Alexah Phillips, Madison Alrid and Mikayla Ferguson and South Garland has some pieces with Kanira Smith, Khennidi Pleasant, Lyric Hullchipin, Alexiah Brown and Alliyah Bell, so the upper tier of the standings will have to remember that anything can happen on a given night.
