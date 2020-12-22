Sachse found itself in an unusual situation on Friday.
For the first time since the 2014-2015 season, the Mustangs were looking to bounce back from a district loss after having their 69-game winning streak halted at the hands of Lakeview.
Sachse responded the way a program with a championship pedigree would expect, as it posted a 78-28 victory over rival Rowlett to even its 9-6A record at 1-1.
The Mustangs are only 2-5 overall at this early point, but it is not difficult to see why there have been struggles.
Sachse graduated a talented senior class last season and that has ushered in a youth movement, one that showed its potential against the Eagles.
Sophomore Crislyn Rose, who had a breakthrough season a year ago, poured in a game-high 24 points, as the Mustangs opened the game on a 18-4 run, led 35-11 at halftime and then salted it away with a 24-5 spurt in the third quarter.
Sachse got nice outings from a pair of freshmen, as Micah Cooper scored 13 points and Neenah George tallied 11, while junior Kennedy Swann was also in double figures with 11.
With the loss, Rowlett falls back into a tie for third place at 1-1 along with the Mustangs, Garland and Naaman Forest.
Lakeview and Wylie find themselves atop the standings after getting off to 2-0 starts.
If North Garland was hoping the Patriots would have any hangover from the big win over Sachse, it was sorely mistaking.
Lakeview outscored the Raiders 57-0 in the first half as it cruised to a 73-6 victory on Friday.
Sana’a Baker led a quartet of Patriots in double figures with 20 points. Aja Scott tallied 17 points, with Taliyah Harris and Carleece Gates adding 12 and 11, respectively.
Cynthia Ogueri had four points and Deborah Onadeko scored two to account for the North Garland (0-2) scoring.
The Pirates had a similar outing against South Garland, as they opened a 44-4 halftime lead en route to a 71-10 victory.
Lynn Nwachukwu had 16 points to pace Wylie, with Ding Kir scoring 12 and Bailey Harris chipping in with nine.
The Colonels (0-2) got six points from Kanira Smith, three from Alexis Smith and one from Khennidi Pleasant.
Garland (1-1) evened its district record with a 49-35 victory over Naaman Forest (1-1).
The Owls led 20-13 at halftime, but the Rangers made a push in the third quarter to get back to within 26-25.
The final eight minutes was all Garland, though, as it outscored Naaman Forest 23-10 to pull away for the win.
The Owls had a trio of players in double figures, as Xyllize Harrison scored 12 points and Krishan Jiles and Kayla Mentee each tallied 10. The Rangers got 13 points from Kaylee Bennett, eight from Peyton Jones and six from Erynne Tolbert.
There was supposed to be one more round of games prior to the Christmas holidays, but several COVID-related cases caused the postponements of Tuesday’s action.
There have been no make-up dates set, but if the current trend continues, the teams will be forced to get creative with scheduling down the road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.