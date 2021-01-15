Sachse entered the week having only played once in the last month due to quarantine.
The question was whether the layoff would create signs of rust as the Mustangs returned to action with three games in three days.
Sachse looked rested and ready to go, as it posted a 2-1 record in the three-game stretch.
The Mustangs started on Thursday with a 75-13 rout of North Garland. Sachse wasted little time in taking control, opening the game on a 29-0 run and the lead swelled to 51-3 by halftime.
Micah Cooper led the way with 14 points, Shanyais Rose scored 10, Crislyn Rose had nine and Kennedy Swann added eight.
Lakeview ended Sachse’s 69-game district winning streak in the 9-6A opener last month and the two teams met in the rematch on Friday.
This game was much closer, but the Patriots (8-0) remained undefeated with a 49-37 victory. Lakeview held the Mustangs to five points in the first quarter and took a 23-12 lead into the break.
The second half was about even, but the Patriots were able to make their early advantage stand up until the end.
Crislyn Rose had 15 points, Londyn Oliphant had 10 and Cooper chipped in with eight for Sachse.
Less than 24 hours later, Sachse bounced back from the setback, improving to 4-2 with a 69-8 victory over South Garland.
The Mustangs outscored the Colonels 28-0 in the opening frame and then used a 13-0 spurt in the third quarter to put it away, getting 16 points from Crislyn Rose, 13 from Swann and seven from Neenah George.
Rowlett evened its district record at 4-4 and moved into a tie for fourth place with Garland after a 61-9 win over South Garland on Friday.
The Eagles led 36-7 at halftime and closed with authority, outscoring the Colonels (0-8) 19-0 in the fourth quarter.
Emma Rumore led Rowlett with 16 points, Jesse Tan scored nine and Ashunti Moore and Hailey Hicks added eight and six, respectively. South Garland got four points from Alexiah Brown, three from Khenadi Pleasant and two from Alexis Smith.
Wylie stayed on Lakeview’s heels, moving to 6-1 with a 43-26 win over Garland on Friday. The difference was the first half, when the Pirates opened a 23-8 lead and that advantage stood up until the end.
Maddison Luna tallied 12 points, Sianne Hill had seven and Lynn Nwachukwu chipped in with four for Wylie, while the Owls got 12 points from Xyllize Harrison and seven from Krishan Jiles.
Naaman Forest remained in the thick of the playoff race, improving to 3-4 with a 57-25 win over North Garland.
The Rangers led by 10 at halftime and then used a 23-2 run in the third quarter to seize control for good.
Kaylee Bennett paced Naaman Forest with 17 points, Kaylyn Minor scored 14 and Cherion Johnson was also in double figures with 11. Ximena Alvarado had seven points and Mary Saldana added six for the Raiders (1-7).
Sachse still has two games to make up, which could come as soon as this week, but it is scheduled to take on rival Rowlett on Tuesday at Rowlett. Naaman Forest will host Garland in another key district game.
