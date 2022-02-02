Sachse missed an entire week of action due to COVID-related postponements.
At this late stage of the season, that left little room to schedule make-up games, meaning the Mustangs entered the week with four games on the slate in a five-day span.
The short turnaround has not affected Sachse’s performance on the court just yet, as they picked up victories on Tuesday and Wednesday to remain undefeated in 9-6 play.
In their first make-up game, the Mustangs (11-0) picked up a 58-19 victory over rival Rowlett on Wednesday.
Sachse grabbed an eight-point lead at the end of one quarter and used a 16-3 run in the second to take a 27-6 lead into halftime.
The second half was more of the same, as the Mustangs pulled away for the victory.
Neenah George tallied more points than the Eagles on her own with a game-high 21, with Crislyn Rose scoring 14, Londyn Oliphant adding nine and Charish Thompson recording eight.
Hailey Hicks and Emma Rumore each had five points and Lyndi Bryant scored four for Rowlett.
Less than 24 hours earlier, Sachse had rolled to a 65-26 victory over South Garland, opening a 49-14 halftime lead and never looking back.
On the same night, Rowlett overcame a slow start to secure its playoff berth with a 43-36 win over Naaman Forest.
The Eagles trailed for much of the first half, but made a push to make it 24-19 at halftime and then used a 19-2 surge in the third quarter to rally for the win.
For more on this game, visit https://starlocalmedia.com/rowlettlakeshoretimes/sports/mission-accomplished-eagles-rally-past-naaman-forest-to-secure-playoff-berth/article_7a6f460c-8447-11ec-a7fa-3bf0c192b618.html).
Lakeview (9-3) moved to within one game o Wylie (10-2) in the standings with a dramatic 54-50 overtime victory.
The game was back-and-forth throughout regulation and the Pirates appeared as if they were on the way until the win until Carleece Gates drained a 3-pointer from near midcourt as time expired to tie it at 45-45 and send it to overtime.
That momentum carried over, as the Patriots outscored Wylie 9-5 in the extra frame to earn the victory.
Though out of the playoff race, Garland is hoping to finish the season strong and it was able to pick up a 37-34 win over North Garland.
The Owls opened the game on a 17-6 run and then held off a second-half push from the Raiders.
Amaiya Dennis scored 13 points, Kyndal White had 12 and Madeline Garcia chipped in with six for Garland, while North Garland got 13 points from Madison Alrid and 10 from Mikayla Ferguson.
The four playoff teams are set, though the seeding is not.
When that gets settled, however, is up in the air due to the inclement weather that was scheduled to hit area later this week, which had already resulted in many games being pushed back.
Sachse was slated to travel to Wylie on Friday, and with a win, would secure the outright district championship and the top seed in the playoffs.
A Pirate loss would also crack the door for Lakeview to force a tie for second place and potentially move up in seeding.
Rowlett was scheduled to host Garland on Friday, with Lakeview at Naaman Forest and North Garland at South Garland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.