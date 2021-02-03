With Lakeview having secured the district championship, there were two pivotal games on Tuesday with playoff implications.
Sachse was in the uncharacteristic position of being in third place, but took another step up the ladder with a 49-33 victory over Wylie as it improves to 10-3 to move into a tie for second place with the Pirates.
The Mustangs had dropped a five-point decision to the Pirates in the first meeting, but they jumped on them from the start, doubling them up 12-6 in the opening quarter and opening a 27-14 lead by halftime.
The second half was move evenly played, but Sachse never let Wylie entertain the idea of staging a comeback.
The Mustangs had a trio of players in double figures, as Londyn Oliphant tallied 15 points, Neenah George recorded 13 and Crislyn Rose had 12, while the Pirates got 10 points from Lynn Nwachukwu, seven from Ding Kir and six from Sianne Hill.
Sachse and Wylie will wrap up the season on Friday against Naaman Forest and North Garland, respectively.
Barring any upsets, the teams would have the option to determine seeding via a coin flip or an additional game early next week.
The difference is sometimes negligible, but in this case, it could mean either facing a co-district champion in Horn or Tyler Lee, as opposed to third-place Rockwall.
Rowlett and Garland entered the night tied for fourth place with identical 6-6 records, but the Owls had the edge with a win in the first meeting.
That put the Eagles in a must-win situation, and while they rallied from an early 11-point deficit to lead late in the fourth quarter, Garland was able to claim a 43-35 victory to secure the final postseason berth.
Mallorie Miller scored 10 of her team-high 13 points in the second half for Rowlett, Hailey Hicks tallied seven and Jesse Tan added six for Rowlett. Xyllize Harrison led all scorers with 20 points for the Owls with Kayla Mentee chipping in with eight.
Lakeview’s quest for an undefeated district season continued without a hitch with a 80-21 victory over Naaman Forest. Sana’a Baker scored 24 points, Jaliya Sharp had 20 and Aja Scott recorded 17 as the Patriots (13-0) raced to a big lead and never looked back.
Kaylyn Minor had eight points and Cherion Johnson added six for the Rangers, who fell to 4-8.
Playing for pride, North Garland and South Garland had one of the most competitive games of the night, with the Raiders prevailing in a 35-26 victory.
The Titans held North Garland to just one points in the opening quarter, but the Raiders responded in the second with a 17-7 run to take a 18-12 lead.
North Garland pushed the advantage to 12 at the end of three quarters, and while South Garland made a push, it was not enough.
Deborah Onadeko paced the Raiders with 10 points, with Mary Saldana and Pamela Resendiz adding eight and seven respectively. The Titans’ Kanira Smith led all scorers with 14 points, with Khenadi Pleasant chipping in with six.
