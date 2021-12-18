Through the first week of the 9-6A girls basketball season, three teams sit atop the standings with 2-0 records.
That group includes Sachse, which downed rival Rowlett on Friday in a 58-19 victory.
The Mustangs put the defensive clamps on the Eagles, holding them to six points in the first half, and the offense did the rest, getting 13 points each from Criselle Mendoza and Crislyn Rose and nine from Londyn Oliphant.
Rowlett, which dropped to 1-1, had Emma Rumore scoring seven points and Alana Carr adding five.
Naaman Forest is also 2-0 after a 43-29 win against Garland.
The Rangers grabbed an early six-point lead and doubled up the Owls, 10-5, in the second quarter to open a 19-8 advantage.
Naaman Forest used a 16-5 run to blow it open in the third quarter, and although Garland held a 16-8 edge in the fourth, the deficit was too much to overcome.
Kaylyn Minor paced the Rangers with 16 points, Cherion Johnson tallied 14 and Kaylee Bennett was also in double figures with 12. Kyndal White had 16 points to lead the Owls, who fell to 0-2.
Wylie is the third district team off to a 2-0 start after a 63-19 victory over South Garland. The Pirates opened the game on a 18-5 run and then did even more in the third quarter, with a 20-2 spurt to put it away.
Defending district champion Lakeview bounced back from an opening loss to Sachse to even its record at 1-1 with a 42-21 victory against North Garland.
With school out for the Christmas holidays, the 9-6A season will continue on Tuesday with several matinees.
Rowlett looks to rebound with a home game against Wylie, Sachse travels to take on North Garland, Lakeview is at Garland and South Garland hosts Naaman Forest.
