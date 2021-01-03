The Christmas break might mean time away from classes, but in normal years, there is little rest for area basketball teams.
This past week would usually be among the busiest of the season, with most teams choosing to compete in holiday tournaments.
But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament season was shelved for 2020.
In further schedule juggling, the entire slate of 9-6A games scheduled for Dec. 22 was also put on hold due to a number of COVID-related situations.
So when the teams returned to the court on Saturday, it had been more than two weeks since most had played a game.
The extended layoff did not lead to any surprises on the court, though, as the upper tier cruised to a number of easy victories.
Sachse had its 69-game district winning streak come to an end in the 9-6A opener against Lakeview, but it has served notice that it is not to be forgotten.
The Mustangs improved to 2-1 with a 62-19 victory over Garland. It was a methodical win for Sachse, who used a 15-4 run to take control at the start and a 16-4 spurt coming out of halftime pushed the lead to 44-13.
Sophomore Crislyn Rose, last year’s district newcomer of the year, continued to pace the scoring load with a team-high 14 points.
Senior Brianna Salazar tallied eight points, but in a positive sign for the future, the Mustangs also continued to get contributions from younger players, as freshman Londyn Oliphant scored nine points and sophomore Sydney Miller and freshman Micah Cooper each added eight.
Rowlett, which fell to Sachse in its previous game, joined the Mustangs at 2-1 with a victory over North Garland on Saturday.
Lakeview and Wylie lead the way, as each improved to 3-0 with lopsided victories.
The Patriots scored 37 points in the first quarter and outscored South Garland (0-3) 44-0 during the next two frames as they cruised to a 90-8 victory.
The Pirates went on a 23-4 run coming out of the gates to take control, and then closed with a similar 22-4 spurt in the fourth to pull away from Naaman Forest in a 72-20 victory.
Wylie used a balanced scoring effort, getting 12 points from Maddison Luna, 11 from Ding Kir and 10 from Bailey Harris. Kaylee Bennett scored 17 of the Rangers’ 20 points.
Because of previous postponements, this will be a busy week for district teams, as they will play three games in a four-day stretch. That starts with back-to-back affairs on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The marquee game on Tuesday happens over at Lakeview, where the Patriots host Wylie in a battle for sole possession of first place.
Sachse is at home for a pair of games against South Garland and North Garland, while Rowlett will be on the road to take on Naaman Forest and Wylie.
