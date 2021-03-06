Sachse and Rowlett already know they are heading to the playoffs, but they both want to finish the regular season strong.
The Mustangs (11-1-0, 33 points) still have a district title on their minds and they remained tied for first place with Wylie after a 5-0 victory over Lakeview on Friday.
Rowlett (9-3-0, 27) is firmly entrenched in third place and had no problems on Friday with a 9-0 victory over Garland.
Morgan Johnson tallied a hat trick to lead the offense, with Jami Dooley, Brooklyn Meisner, Lexie Gilley, Kim Feijo, Rhagan Marshall and Trinity Egerton adding goals.
The Pirates (11-1-0, 33) remained tied for first place with a 5-0 win over Naaman Forest, getting scores from Amelia Leggett, Citaly Santibanez, Morgan Brown, Julia Rigby and Emery Gilbert.
North Garland notched its second district win with a 5-2 victory over South Garland, as Chloe Armonta and Angelina Munoz each scored twice and Alexis Wooten added a goal.
The 9-6A season continues on Tuesday with Sachse hosting South Garland, Rowlett travelling to take on Lakeview, Wylie at home against North Garland and Garland facing off with Naaman Forest.
LAST WEEK
Wylie had cruised through the month of February, not only remaining undefeated in district, but not allowing a goal during their 9-0 start.
Though it did not come away with the win, Rowlett was able to snap the Pirates’ scoreless streak on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, the win streak came to an end, as well, as Sachse as able to post a huge 1-0 victory.
Both defenses were stout, but the Mustangs were able to break through when Paige Baumgartner scored off an assist from Nia Chacon and that proved to be the difference.
The Mustangs followed that up on Thursday with a 6-0 win over North Garland to pull into a tie for first place with Wylie. Baumgartner and Chacon each tallied a pair of goals and Shelby King added another
Rowlett got back on the winning track with back-to-back victories, starting with a 3-0 victory over Naaman Forest on Wednesday.
Egerton tallied a goal and two assists, Meisner had a goal and an assist and Marshall found the back of the net. Dooley recorded the shutout, aided by a strong defensive effort led by Gilley.
The Eagles followed that up with a thorough 9-0 victory over South Garland on Thursday.
Rowlett spread the wealth offensively, as Egerton recorded a pair of goals and an assist, Meisner scored twice, Tatiana Cristan and Jade Ulmer each had a goal and an assist, Corey Huffman, Gilley and Alyssa Torres added goals and Alondra Martinez had an assist.
Also on Wednesday, North Garland (1-8-0, 3) notched its first district win with a 2-1 victory over Lakeview.
