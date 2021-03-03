It was quite a week for the Sachse girls soccer team.
Due to a COVID-19 quarantine and the inclement weather that postponed a full week, the Mustangs entered last week having played only three district matches.
That set Sachse up for one of the busiest schedules any soccer team will see, with five matches in five days.
It could not have gone any better for the Mustangs, who swept the run, picking up victories in all five, culminating with a huge 3-2 win over rival Rowlett on Saturday morning as those teams battle for playoff seeding.
Sachse followed that up with a far less stressful outing, posting a 7-1 win over North Garland on Tuesday in its sixth match in eight days.
The Mustangs (8-1-0, 24 points) now find themselves alone in second place heading into the final two weeks.
Paige Baumgartner recorded a hat trick and Chayse Thorn, Storm Harris and Nia Chacon also tallied goals in the winning effort against the Raiders.
The Eagles (7-3-0, 21) dropped back into third place, as Wylie (10-0-0, 30) remained undefeated with a 4-1 victory on Tuesday.
Hayley Wolfe scored a pair of goals to lead the Pirates’ offensive attack.
Rowlett did become the first 9-6A team to score a goal against Wylie, as Trinity Egerton found the back of the net courtesy of an assist from Morgan Johnson.
Naaman Forest (6-4-0, 18) remained in the upper tier of the standings with a hard-fought 1-0 win over South Garland.
Mia Escobar provided the lone goal of the match and goalkeeper Paige Elliott recorded her third shutouts in the last four games.
Lakeview (2-5-0, 6) notched its second district win, as Carley Gates scored twice and Celine Johnson added a goal in a 3-1 triumph over Garland.
Sachse and Rowlett have played some classics over the years and Saturday’s matinee was another tight one.
The Mustangs got a pair of goals and an assist from Chacon, a goal from Baumgartner and two assists from Harris to pull out the win.
Rhagan Marshall and Zayda Henderson tallied goals for the Eagles, with assists going to Egerton and Brooklyn Meisner.
Despite coming up a goal short, the Rowlett coaching staff also credited the defense against a Sachse team that had scored 26 goals in its previous three matches. That group included goalkeeper Becca Ortiz and defenders Corey Huffman, Lexie Gilley, Alyssa Torres and Alicia Bailey.
The Mustangs had posted back-to-back wins over Garland on Thursday and Friday.
It started with a 8-0 blanking, as Harris tallied a hat trick and Thorn, Baumgartner and Chacon added goals.
It was more of the same on Friday with Thorn this time recording a hat trick, Baumgartner scoring twice and Harris and Isabella Savaterre adding goals.
Despite the setback in the rivalry, last week was still a good one for Rowlett, as well, as it won three matches in four nights, including a 8-0 rout of South Garland less than 24 hours earlier on Friday night.
Emma Rumore, Jami Dooley and Egerton each tallied a pair of goals with Marshall and Henderson also finding the back of the net. Edgerton, Henderson and Meisner each had two assists, as well.
Wylie remained perfect in district with a 7-0 blanking of South Garland on Saturday. The Pirates spread the wealth offensively, as Amelia Leggett, Citaly Santibanez, Bailey Martin, Hailey Wolfe, Julia Rigby, Priscilla Niteo and Ally Stickney each netted goals.
Wylie had been coming off a 4-0 shutout of Lakeview on Friday, getting goals from Leggett, Martin, Morgan Brown and Averi Ferguson.
Naaman Forest separated itself from the other half of the standings with back-to-back wins.
Vanessa Ruiz scored twice, with an assist from Keely Martin, and goalkeeper Elliott and the defense did the rest in a 2-0 win over Lakeview on Saturday.
The previous night, Mashala Williams took center stage, recording four goals to lead the way in a 6-1 win over North Garland. Kadentz Kirklin also scored a goal, with assists coming from Keyla Palacios, Escobar, Martin, Destini Hinson and Deaija White.
