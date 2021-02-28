It was quite a week for the Sachse girls soccer team.
Due to a COVID-19 quarantine and the inclement weather that postponed the season for a full week, the Mustangs entered Tuesday having played only three district matches.
That set Sachse up for one of the busiest schedules any soccer team will see, with five matches in five days.
It could not have gone any better for the Mustangs, who swept the run, picking up victories in all five, culminating with a huge 3-2 win over rival Rowlett on Saturday morning.
That allowed Sachse (7-1-0, 21 points) to move into a tie for second place with the Eagles (7-2-0, 21), with one fewer match played.
These teams have played some classics over the years and Saturday’s matinee was another tight one.
The Mustangs got a pair of goals and an assist from Nia Chacon, a goal from Paige Baumgartner and two assists from Storm Harris to pull out the win.
Rhagan Marshall and Zayda Henderson tallied goals for the Eagles, with assists going to Trinity Egerton and Brooklyn Meisner.
Despite coming up a goal short, the Rowlett coaching staff also credited the defense against a Sachse team that had scored 26 goals in its previous three matches. That group included goalkeeper Becca Ortiz and defenders Corey Huffman, Lexie Gilley, Alyssa Torres and Alicia Bailey.
The Mustangs had posted back-to-back wins over Garland on Thursday and Friday.
It started with a 8-0 blanking, as Harris tallied a hat trick and Chayse Thorn, Baumgartner and Chacon added goals.
It was more of the same on Friday with Thorn this time recording a hat trick, Baumgartner scoring twice and Harris and Isabella Savaterre adding goals.
Despite the setback, it was still a good week for Rowlett, as well, as it won three out of the four matches it played, including a 8-0 rout of South Garland less than 24 hours earlier on Friday night.
Emma Rumore, Jami Dooley and Egerton each tallied a pair of goals with Marshall and Henderson also finding the back of the net. Edgerton, Henderson and Meisner each had two assists, as well.
Wylie (9-0-0, 27) remained perfect in district with a 7-0 blanking of South Garland on Saturday. The Pirates spread the wealth offensively, as Amelia Leggett, Citaly Santibanez, Bailey Martin, Hailey Wolfe, Julia Rigby, Priscilla Niteo and Ally Stickney each netted goals.
Wylie had been coming off a 4-0 shutout of Lakeview on Friday, getting goals from Leggett, Martin, Morgan Brown and Averi Ferguson.
Naaman Forest (5-4-0, 15) separated itself from the other half of the standings with back-to-back wins.
Vanessa Ruiz scored twice, with an assist from Keely Martin, and goalkeeper Paige Elliott and the defense did the rest in a 2-0 win over Lakeview on Saturday.
The previous night, Mashala Williams took center stage, recording four goals to lead the way in a 6-1 win over North Garland. Kadentz Kirklin also scored a goal, with assists coming from Keyla Palacios, Mia Escobar, Martin, Destini Hinson and Deaija White.
Though there are still games to be caught up, the schedule normalizes for some teams this coming week. Tuesday’s slate includes Sachse hosting North Garland and Rowlett traveling to play a huge match against district-leading Wylie.
