Wylie had cruised through the month of February, not only remaining undefeated in district, but not allowing a goal during their 9-0 start.
Though it did not come away with the win, Rowlett was able to snap the Pirates’ scoreless streak on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, the win streak came to an end, as well, as Sachse as able to post a huge 1-0 victory.
Both defenses were stout, but the Mustangs were able to break through when Paige Baumgartner scored off an assist from Nia Chacon and that proved to be the difference.
The Mustangs (10-1-0, 30) followed that up on Thursday with a 7-1 win over North Garland to pull into a tie for fist place with Wylie. Baumgartner and Chacon each tallied a pair of goals and Shelby King added another
Playoff-bound Rowlett (8-3-0, 24) got back on the winning track with back-to-back victories, starting with a 3-0 victory over Naaman Forest (6-5-0, 18) on Wednesday.
Trinity Egerton tallied a goal and two assists, Brooklyn Meisner had a goal and an assist and Rhagan Marshall found the back of the net. Keeper Jami Dooley recorded the shutout, aided by a strong defensive effort led by Lexie Gilley.
The Eagles followed that up with a thorough 9-0 victory over South Garland on Thursday.
Rowlett spread the wealth offensively, as Egerton recorded a pair of goals and an assist, Brooklyn Meisner scored twice, Tatiana Cristan and Jade Ulmer each had a goal and an assist, Corey Huffman, Lexie Gilley and Alyssa Torres added goals and Alondra Martinez had an assist.
Also on Wednesday, North Garland (1-8-0, 3) notched its first district win with a 2-1 victory over Lakeview.
The teams will have another quick turnaround with a round of games slates for Friday.
Rowlett will host Garland, Sachse goes on the road to face Lakeview, Naaman Forest squares off with Wylie and South Garland meets North Garland.
