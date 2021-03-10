This has been an unprecedented last year in the world of high school sports.
Almost a year to the day since high school sports came to an abrupt halt, mandates are being lifted in many places around the state.
But in a chaotic past 12 months, it is somewhat fitting that the last one threw a couple more curve balls to local teams.
Local soccer teams had already dealt with a shortened preseason schedule and the Sachse girls soccer team also had to remain on the sidelines due to a COVID-19 quarantine.
To add to that, the inclement weather that hit the area in the middle of February also postponed a week of play, leaving teams such as the Mustangs a lot of matches to play, and a short time to get them all in.
On Feb. 23, Sachse had played only three district matches and the reshuffled desk left them facing games on five consecutive days and nine in 11 days.
That busy stretch coincided with the Mustangs hitting their stride, as they have gone undefeated since that point.
Tuesday, they played their 10th match in a span of two weeks and they capped it with a 9-0 rout of South Garland.
Sachse (12-1, 36 points) outscored its opponents 60-3 and posted eight shutouts during that run, allowing them to move into a tie for first place with Wylie heading into the final match of the regular season.
Rowlett (10-3-0, 30) has put in its own share of overtime in recent weeks, but has also enjoyed its share of success as it prepares to turn its attention to the playoffs.
The Eagles know they will be the third seed in the postseason, but they did not let off the gas, posting a 8-0 win over Lakeview on Tuesday.
Trinity Egerton tallied a hat trick, Emma Rumore and Madi Alder had a goal and an assist each, Rhagan Marshall, Lexie Gilley and Jami Dooley tallied goals and Brooklyn Meisner added an assist.
Wylie kept pace with Sachse on Tuesday with a 9-0 victory over North Garland, as Amelia Leggett recorded a hat trick and Citaly Santibanez, Morgan Brown, Julia Rigby, Lindsey Beyers, Kat Izaguirre and Becca Windrum added goals.
Naaman Forest (7-6-0, 21) has had some ups and downs throughout the 9-6A season, but they responded to clinch the fourth and final playoff berth on Tuesday with a 4-1 win over Garland.
Mia Escobar recorded a goal and two assists Valeria De La Rosa Keely Martin and Vanessa Ruiz added scores and Deaija White chipped in with an assist.
The teams will wrap up the 9-6A slate on Friday and there is a marquee match with Rowlett hosting rival Sachse. The Mustangs, who won the first meeting, 3-2, are looking to secure a share of the district title while the Eagles would like nothing more than to prevent that from happening.
Wylie closes on the road at South Garland and Naaman Forest hosts Lakeview.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.