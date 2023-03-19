There was plenty of drama heading into the final day of the 9-6A boys soccer season, as seeding and the final playoff berth were on the line.
Three matches would essentially determine which team would finish second in the final standings and whether Rowlett, Wylie or North Garland would emerge with the fourth playoff spot.
The Eagles entered the night in sixth place and in a must-win situation and the delivered in the clutch with a 1-0 victory over Wylie East.
That pushed Rowlett (7-6-3) to 26 points and left it wondering what was happening in other matches.
Sachse (11-2-3, 37) took care of its business, as well, posting a 1-0 victory over North Garland.
Not only did that secure the second seed for the Mustangs, it also helped out their rivals, as the Raiders (6-6-4, 24) were eliminated from the playoff race.
Wylie had entered the night in the fourth spot, but Garland (11-2-3, 36), which was hoping to move up into second place, also had reason to play and it claimed a 1-0 victory.
While that did not allow the Owls to leapfrog Sachse into second, it did deny the Pirates a needed point, with left them one short of Rowlett, as the Eagles secured the fourth and final postseason berth.
In the only match that did not have huge playoff implications, Naaman Forest (12-0-4, 44) completed its undefeated run to the 9-6A championship and the top seed in the postseason with a victory over Lakeview.
Though the playoff field was essentially set heading into the week, the 9-6A girls season concluded without any major surprises.
Wylie East, the No. 1 team in the Lethal Enforcer Soccer Class 6A Region II poll, needed just one point to wrap up the 9-6A title and top seed in the playoffs and it did just that, posting wins of 5-0 over Lakeview on Tuesday and 3-0 against Rowlett on Friday as the completed a perfect 16-0-0 run to the championship.
Sachse (14-2-0, 42 points) took care of business and will enter the postseason with momentum after posting a pair of victories.
On Tuesday, the Mustangs got goals from Emma Morton, McKenna Moran and Raeya Carthon, and a strong effort in goal from Mariah Urbina-Lorea to claim a 4-1 win over third-place Wylie (11-4-1, 34).
They followed that up with a 4-0 victory over North Garland on Friday. Bailey Malone recorded a goal and two assists, Cate Templemeyer had a goal and an assist, Carthon added a goal and Makiah Clift posted the shutout in net.
Despite the loss to Wylie East in its regular season finale, Rowlett (9-4-2, 30 points) had secured its playoff spot the previous Friday with a 3-0 victory over Lakeview.
K.J. Blair tallied a pair of goals, Izzy Robertson converted a penalty kick and assisted on one of Blair’s scores, with Trinity Blair getting the helper on the other.
That would be enough for the Eagles defense, as Becca Ortiz made seven saves in goal and her defensive backline did the rest.
That same night, Sachse had no problems in a 9-0 victory over South Garland. Templemeyer recorded a hat trick within the first 10 minutes of the game, but that was just the beginning, as several Mustangs got in on the act.
Moran scored twice, Kate McCallister had a goal and assist, Jilliana Reese, Ella Eischen and Carthon found the back of the net and Clara Dowdle, Jobi Phelps had assists.
The Sachse defense did its job, as Urbina-Lorea recorded the shutout in goal.
Wylie East (14-0-0, 42), Lethal Enforcer’s No. 1 team in the region and No. 4 squad in the state, remained undefeated, both in district and overall at 21-0-0 with a 8-0 victory over North Garland on Friday.
Wylie (10-3-1), who is also playoff-bound, recorded a 5-0 win over Naaman Forest, getting two goals from Betty Daniel and additional scores from Zikora Oguanobi, Alisha Sessa and Bella Windrum.
