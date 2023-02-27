The Sachse girls were hoping to cause a shake up at the top of the 9-6A standings on Friday.
But Wylie East had other ideas.
The Raiders, ranked fourth in the Lethal Enforcer Soccer 6A state poll and second in the regional standings, posted a 3-1 victory to remain undefeated on the season and in first place in 9-6A.
Wylie East improves to 10-0-0 and with 30 points, it holds a three-point lead over the Mustangs (9-2-0, 27), who are ninth in the Region II rankings.
Rowlett (6-4-1, 19) notched a huge 5-0 win over Garland as it continues its push for the playoffs.
K.J. Blair got the scoring started off an assist from Zullie Soto. Izzy Robertson then scored off a free kick and Soto followed with a goal to make it 3-0. Andrea Reyes found the net on a feed from Yari Martin and Reyes also provided the final margin on a corner kick.
Wylie (8-2-0, 24) maintained its hold on third place with a 3-0 win over North Garland (3-5-3, 13). Maci Hatzenbuehler recorded a goal and an assist, Mia Narvaez and Julia Joost scored goals and Becca Windrum added a helper.
On Tuesday, Sachse will try to bounce back against Naaman Forest, while Rowlett will look to keep things going with a match against South Garland.
With first-place Naaman Forest (9-0-1, 29) idle, Sachse and Garland took advantage of the bye to close the gap as they continue their pursuit of the Rangers.
The Mustangs (8-2-1, 25) posted a 4-1 victory over Wylie East (4-5-1, 13) and the Owls (8-2-1, 25) kept pace with a 1-0 shutout of Rowlett (3-6-2, 13).
Wylie (6-4-0, 18) moved into sole possession of fourth place with a 2-1 victory against North Garland (4-5-2, 15), while South Garland (1-10-0, 3) earned its first victory with a decision over Lakeview (1-10-0, 3).
Tuesday offers a pair of important matches in the boys race. Sachse looks to make things interesting at the top of the standings when it takes on Naaman Forest, while Rowlett will try to move up the ranks when it faces North Garland.
