The first week of the 9-6A soccer season is in the books and the Rowlett girls and boys are off to quick starts.
The Eagle girls are one of three teams who are 2-0 starts after posting a pair of victories, including a 4-0 victory over North Garland on Friday.
Rowlett (2-0-0, 6 points) got a goal and an assist from Trinity Egerton, additional goals from Bianca Moreno, Ana Castillo and Natalie Puente and assists from Alexia Fregoso, Alyssa Torres and Izzy Robertson.
Goalkeeper Becca Ortiz posted the shutout in the net with the help of defenders Corey Huffman, Abby Claterbaugh, Andrea Garza, Fregoso and Torres.
Ortiz and the defensive unit had also done the job in the district opener, as Rowlett pulled out a 1-0 victory over Naaman Forest.
Egerton tallied the match’s lone goal with an assist from Robertson.
Sachse (1-1-0, 3) split its first two matches. The Mustangs dropped their opener with a 2-0 decision against Wylie, with Morgan Brown and Jordyn Vitale providing the goals for the Pirates.
Sachse bounced back in a big way on Friday, rolling to a 6-0 blanking of Naaman Forest.
The Pirates followed up their big opening win with a 7-0 shutout of Garland, as Lindsey Beyers tallied four goals, Brown scored twice and Vitale also found the back of the net.
Joining Rowlett and Wylie atop the standings is Lakeview, which posted a pair of solid victories.
The Patriots opened with a 5-0 victory over North Garland, getting a pair of goals from Emily Ruiz and additional scores from Nathaly Lopez, Clarissa Salinas and Maria Reyes.
On Friday, Lopez scored twice and Ruiz and Izzy Carrasco added goals in a 4-0 win against South Garland.
The Titans had been coming off a district-opening success, as Keiry Castillo had a pair of goals and Luz Capuchino also scored in a 3-2 victory over Garland.
At least one of the undefeated teams will fall from the ranks on Tuesday when Wylie hosts Lakeview. Rowlett is at home to take on South Garland, North Garland plays at Naaman Forest and Sachse takes on Garland.
BOYS
Though the season is just a week old, the 9-6A boys race is shaping up to a tight one, as three matches have already featured shootouts.
That included a memorable one on Friday between Rowlett and North Garland.
After the two teams were scoreless through regulation, they battled deep into the night, with the Eagles finally prevailing in penalties, 12-11.
The Eagles had opened the 9-6A campaign with a 2-0 blanking of Naaman Forest and their early 1-0-1 record is good enough for five points and the early district lead.
Rowlett has a one-point lead over North Garland (1-0-1, 4 points), who posted a 3-0 win over Lakeview last Tuesday, and Wylie (1-0-1, 4), who edged Sachse, 4-3, in the opener, and then battled Garland to a 2-2 tie in regulation before the Owls prevailed in penalties, 5-3.
It was the second consecutive shootout for the Owls (0-0-2, 3), who were edged by South Garland (0-1-1, 2) by a 7-6 margin on Tuesday.
That puts Garland in a three-way tie for fourth place with Sachse (1-1-0, 3) and Lakeview (1-1-0, 3).
The Mustangs bounced back from the one-goal defeat to Wylie with a 2-0 victory over Naaman Forest on Friday.
The Patriots did the same, getting goals from David Sanchez and Mauricio Saucedo and a strong effort in goal from Bryan Munoz to pick up a 2-1 victory over South Garland.
Every match has been close thus far and that should continue on Tuesday. Rowlett takes on South Garland at Homer B. Johnson Stadium, Sachse hosts Garland, Wylie is at home against Lakeview and Naaman Forest meets North Garland.
