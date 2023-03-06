The Rowlett girls (7-4-2, 24) picked up a valuable two points with a shootout win over Wylie (9-2-1, 28) on Friday.
The teams battled to a scoreless draw, sending the game to penalties. Rowlett keeper K.J. Blair, who made several key saves during the course of the night, turned away the Pirates’ final chance to secure the 5-4 edge and the extra point.
The Eagles solidified their hold on fourth place, as Lakeview (5-6-2, 19) picked up three points, getting a goal from Jaylee Cantu in a 1-0 win over North Garland (3-6-3, 13).
Wylie East (12-0-0, 36), the No. 1 team in the Lethal Enforcer Soccer 6A Region II poll, remained undefeated in district and overall at 19-0-0 with a 7-1 victory over South Garland (0-11-2, 3) and extended its lead in the 9-6A standings to six points over Sachse (10-2-0, 30), which had a bye.
Garland (1-9-3, 7) notched its first regulation win with a 1-0 shutout of Naaman Forest (2-9-1, 8).
On Tuesday, Sachse returns to action to host Garland. Rowlett has a chance to close the gap on third place, as it is at home to take on North Garland, while Wylie must try to find a way to slow down Wylie East.
The Rowlett boys boosted their playoff hopes with a 2-0 victory over Wylie on Friday.
That result allowed the Eagles (5-6-2, 19) to move to within two points of the Pirates (7-5-0, 21) for the fourth and final playoff spot.
North Garland (5-5-2, 18) is also in the hunt for that berth, as it kept pace with a 2-1 victory over Lakeview (1-12-0, 3).
The Patriots got a goal from Diego Riveroll and were poised to send the game into a shootout until the Raiders netted the game-winning score with just 90 seconds remaining.
In the battle for the top spot in 9-6A, Naaman Forest (9-0-3, 33) and Garland (9-2-2, 29) battled to a scoreless draw during regulation, before the Rangers outlasted the Owls, 6-5, in penalties to secure an important two points.
In the other match of the night, South Garland (2-11-0, 6) dealt Wylie East’s (4-7-1, 13) playoff hopes a blow with a 3-2 victory.
On Tuesday, Sachse (8-2-2, 26) returns after its bye as it looks to make a move on second place when it takes on Garland.
Rowlett has an important match at fellow contender North Garland, Wylie hosts Wylie East and Naaman Forest takes on South Garland.
