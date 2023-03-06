ROWLETT BOYS SOCCER
File Photo

The Rowlett girls (7-4-2, 24) picked up a valuable two points with a shootout win over Wylie (9-2-1, 28) on Friday.

The teams battled to a scoreless draw, sending the game to penalties. Rowlett keeper K.J. Blair, who made several key saves during the course of the night, turned away the Pirates’ final chance to secure the 5-4 edge and the extra point.

