Due to the inclement weather that hit the area recently, the 9-6A soccer teams have had to put in some extra time in order to try to get back on schedule.
That meant teams playing as many as five matches this week, starting on Tuesday.
The Sachse and Rowlett boys looked rested and ready, returning to action with back-to-back victories on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Mustangs (7-0-0, 21 points), who are in first place, posted a 1-0 win over Naaman Forest on Tuesday in dramatic fashion ,as Jonathan Majano tallied the game-winner with just 34 seconds left to claim a 1-0 victory.
The Eagles (6-1-0, 18) also had a close match, but were able to pull out a 3-2 win over North Garland.
Andrew Martinez recorded a pair of goals and C.J. Washington added another, with Gabriel Hernandez and Hudson Meisner picking up assists.
On that same night, Garland picked up a 2-1 win over Wylie and South Garland got the best of Lakeview with a 3-1 victory.
The teams were back on the pitch 24 hours later and Sachse and Rowlett were again victorious.
The Mustangs used goals from Cooper Tea, Elias Robles and Gavin Clymer to claim a 3-0 win over South Garland on Wednesday.
The Eagles also got a balanced scoring attack, as Connor Meisner, Braden Hargrove, Andrew Martinez and Tyler Griffin provided the offense with goals in a 4-1 victory against Lakeview.
GIRLS
While Wyle continues to roll along in undefeated fashion, Rowlett and Sachse boosted their playoff hopes with a pair of victories.
The Eagles (6-1-0, 18) picked up a 3-0 victory over North Garland on Tuesday and followed that up with a 3-1 win against Lakeview on Tuesday.
The Mustangs (4-1-0, 12) rolled to a 3-0 shutout of Naaman Forest and then posted a 9-0 blowout of South Garland the following day.
Also on Tuesday, the Pirates (7-0-0, 21) cruised to a 8-0 win over Garland. Amelia Leggett recorded a hat trick and Citaly Santibanez, Morgan Brown, Hailey Wolfe, Averi Ferguson and Emma Crump added goals for Wylie.
Clarissa Salinas found the back of the net twice to help Lakeview to a 2-0 win over South Garland.
It was a similar story for the Pirates on Wednesday, as Leggett logged another hat trick, Payton Joost scored twice and Bailey Martin added a goal in a 6-0 win over Wylie.
Naaman Forest (3-4-0, 9) gave it playoff hopes a boost with a 4-0 win over Garland.
Mashala Williams registered a pair of goals, Keely Martin and Mariah Ramirez also scored, while the Rangers got assists from Mia Escobar, Vanessa Ruiz and Destini Hinson.
