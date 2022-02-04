Rowlett and Wylie are the lone undefeated teams remaining in 9-6A girls soccer after the dust settled on Tuesday night.
The Eagles (3-0-0, 9 points) picked up their third win in a row with a 8-0 shutout of South Garland.
Rowlett had several offensive standouts and it was led by a freshman, as Briella Valdez scored one goal and assisted on four more.
Zayda Henderson recorded two goals and an assist, Bianca Moreno and Corey Huffman each had a pair of goals, Izzy Robertson found the back of the net and Tatiana Cristian added two assists.
The Pirates (3-0-0, 9) kept pace, getting a pair of goals from Morgan Brown and another from Mia Narvaez in a 3-0 win over Lakeview (2-1-0, 6), handing the Patriots their first district setback.
Sachse (2-1-0, 6) has won back-to-back matches since dropping its district opener, as it cruised past Garland in a 6-0 victory.
The Mustangs spread the ball around, as Paige Baumgartner scored twice and Caroline Mason, Gracie VanQuest, Brianna Mata and McKenna Moran added goals.
Naaman Forest (1-2-0, 3) notched its first district win, posting a 2-0 shutout of North Garland. Keely Martin and Amy Perez provided the goals for the Rangers, with Mashala Williams and Aurora Wilk dishing out the assists.
The theme of close matches on the boys side continued, with one large exception.
Rowlett (2-0-1, 8) maintained its spot in first place in convincing fashion with a 9-0 blanking of South Garland.
The Eagles have a slim one-point lead over North Garland (2-0-1, 7) and Wylie (2-0-1, 7).
The Raiders edged Naaman Forest for a 2-1 win and the Pirates posted the same 2-1 margin over Lakeview, despite a goal from Luis Rivera for the Patriots.
Sachse (1-0-1, 4) and Garland (0-0-3, 5) battled to a 1-1 draw through the end of regulation. It was the third consecutive shootout for the Owls, and that experience paid off they edged the Mustangs, 5-4, in penalties.
Friday was supposed to feature a pair of showdowns for first place with the Wylie girls hosting Rowlett and the Eagle boys at home against the Pirates, but the inclement weather put that match on hold for a later date.
The same holds true for Friday’s other matches, which included North Garland-Sachse, Lakeview-Garland and Naaman Forest-South Garland.
