The 9-6A soccer season reached the halfway point on Tuesday, and though there is a long way to go, the Rowlett and Sachse boys and girls soccer teams are all in good shape to return to the playoffs.
The Eagle boys (5-0-2, 19 points) make the turn in sole possession of first place after picking up a big 4-3 win over rival Sachse (4-2-1, 13) on Tuesday.
In a back-and-forth affair, Rowlett got goals from Miguel Pena, Oscar Martinez, Josue Martinez and Isaac Ramirez and that proved to be just enough.
North Garland (5-1-1, 16) moved into sole possession of second place, ahead of the Mustangs, with a 4-0 shutout of Garland.
Naaman Forest (4-3-0, 12) would make the playoffs if the season ended today after picking up a 3-1 win against Lakeview.
Wylie (3-3-1, 10) jumpstarted its playoff hopes on Tuesday, getting goals from Jacob Booty, Mathew Aguilar, Bolt Adegboye and Tyler Sullivan in a 4-1 win over South Garland.
The second half of the 9-6A slate gets started on Friday with Rowlett hosting Naaman Forest and Sachse at home to take on Wylie. North Garland travels to take on Lakeview and South Garland is at Garland.
On Friday, Rowlett used a goal from Stephen Lopez to propel it to a 1-0 win over Lakeview.
Sachse cruised to a 4-0 shutout of South Garland, Naaman Forest posted a 3-1 win against Garland and North Garland notched a key 4-1 decision over Wylie.
LAST WEEK
On Tuesday, Rowlett was able to pick up a pair of points by outlasting Garland in a shootout after the teams battled to a 2-2 draw in regulation and overtime.
Sachse rolled to a 5-0 shutout of Lakeview, Naaman Forest blanked Wylie in a 3-0 win and North Garland was also victorious in a 4-0 win over South Garlaand.
Last Monday, Andres Pedraza recorded a hat trick to lead Rowlett to a 3-1 win over Wylie.
Sachse notched a 3-1 win over North Garland, Naaman Forest blanked South Garland, 4-0, and Garland edged Lakeview for a 1-0 victory.
Girls
The Sachse and Rowlett girls entered Tuesday tied for second place and it was the Mustangs (6-1-0, 18) who were able to move into sole possession of that spot with a 3-0 win over the Eagles (5-2-0, 15).
Wylie (7-0-0, 21) completed a perfect run through the first half with a 9-0 shutout of South Garland.
Morgan Brown and Lindsey Beyers each scored twice and Myah Evans, Kat Izaguirre, Mia Narvaez and Averi Ferguson all added goals.
Lakeview (3-3-1, 11) stunned Naaman Forest (2-4-1, 7) by rallying for a 4-3 shootout win.
The Rangers appeared to be in control. Lindsay Lopez scored off a feed from Mashala Williams, Paige Elliott found the back of the net and Williams set up a goal by Aurora Wilk to take a 3-0 lead.
But the Patriots came roaring back with three straight goals to eventually force a shootout, and keeper Elyse Apen did the job in penalties to pick up a valuable two points.
Garland (0-6-1, 2) netted the tying goal with only eight seconds left and eventually won in a shootout to pick up two points against North Garland (0-5-2, 3).
The Raiders were poised to pick up the full three points. Alexia Lara assisted on a goal by Isabell Hernandez and then scored off a feed from Yami Flores to put them in position, but the Owls struck with the late score and that carried over into the penalties.
The second half of the 9-6A season gets underway on Friday with a huge match as Sachse travels to take on Wylie with a chance to forge a tie atop the standings. Rowlett is on the road at Naaman Forest, North Garland hosts Lakeview and Garland is at South Garland.
On Friday, the district leaders opened some separation between themselves and the pack as the top three teams all posted shutout victories.
Rowlett notched a 3-0 win over Lakeview.
Trinity Egerton tallied a goal and an assist, Zayda Henderson and Ana Castillo each found the back of the net, Briella Valdez and Alyssa Torres set up scores and Becca Ortiz made four saves to earn the shutout in net.
Sachse rolled to a 11-0 victory over South Garland. Gracie VanQuest and Bibi Mata each recorded hat tricks, Bailey Malone, Izzy Savattere, Caroline Mason, McKenna Mason and Emma Morton added goals and the defense took care of the rest.
Wylie maintained its district lead, as Lindsey Beyers, Morgan Brown and Rebecca Windrum recorded goals in a 3-0 win over North Garland.
Naaman Forest continued its recent surge with a 6-1 win over Garland. Mashala Williams was the catalyst, scoring four goals, Lindsay Lopez had a goal and an assist, Amy Perez found the back of the net and Vanessa Ruiz, Marissa Perez, Destini Hinson and Samantha Hernandez registered assists.
LAST WEEK
Rowlett and Sachse each picked up victories on Feb. 8.
The Eagles struck for four goals in the first half to lift them to a 5-2 win over Garland.
Trinity Egerton tallied two goals and two assists, Zayda Henderson scored twice, Bianca Moreno added a goal and Zullie Soto and Natalie Puente had assists.
The Mustangs, meanwhile, rolled to a 4-1 win over Lakeview.
Wylie remained undefeated with a 3-0 blanking of Naaman Forest. Morgan Brown and Kat Izzaguirre each had a goal and an assist and Averi Ferguson also found the back of the net for the Pirates.
North Garland was able to pick up a point with a shootout win over South Garland. Alexia Lara, Flower Chans, Katie Rodriguez, Valerie Venegas and Joshelyn Beltran converted their attempts and Breanna Loftin came up with five saves in the penalties.
The previous day, the teams took the pitch with a busy week ahead of them after the inclement weather that hit the area the previous week forced the postponement of a round of matches.
In a showdown of the last undefeated teams left in the district, Wylie grabbed the upper hand in the race for the 9-6A title with a 3-0 win over Rowlett.
Myah Evans, Morgan Brown and Lindsey Beyers provided the offense for the Pirates and the defense took care of the rest.
Sachse had little problems in rolling to a 7-0 shutout of North Garland. The Mustangs spread the wealth offensively, with Bailey Malone, Paige Baumgartner, Ella Eischen, Cate Tempelmeter, McKenna Moran, Bibi Mata and Gracie VanQuest each finding the back of the net.
Lakeview used a pair of goals from Emily Ruiz and additional scores from Nathaly Lopez, Izzy Carrasco, Clarissa Salinas and Reyes Lara Sanchez to claim a 3-2 win over Garland.
South Garland was also on the winning side as it edged Naaman Forest, 3-2, getting a hat trick from Keiry Castillo. The Rangers got goals from Keely Martin and Samantha Hernandez and assists from Mashala Williams and Vanessa Ruiz, but it came up one goal short.
