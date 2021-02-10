Though the 9-6A season is not even to its halfway point, there is already some separation at the top of the boys standings.
Sachse remains the only unblemished team in district (5-0-0, 15 points) with a 2-0 victory over Lakeview on Tuesday.
Ethan Sampson and Elias Robles provided the goals, with both coming off assists from Gavin White, and the defense did the rest.
There was no letdown for the Mustangs after notching one of their biggest wins of the season last Friday with a 3-1 win over North Garland, who entered the match undefeated.
Cooper Tea, Robles and Jonathan Majano each found the back of the net, with assists going to Robles, Sampson and Harun Sphalic.
Rowlett (4-1-0, 12) remained in a tie for second place, rallying with a pair of second-half goals to clam a 2-1 win over Garland.
Andrew Martinez recorded both goals, with Gabriel Hernandez picking up an assist.
On Friday, Tyler Griffin set up Anthony Morales for the lone goal of the game as the Eagles picked up a 1-0 win over Wylie.
Rowlett finds itself tied for second place with North Garland (4-1-0, 12), who bounced back from its loss to Sachse with a 2-1 win against South Garland on Tuesday, getting goals from Eric Arteaga and Alfredo Cabrera.
After the top three, there is a seven-point gap until getting down to fourth place, which features a tie between Garland (1-3-1, 5) and Naaman Forest (1-3-1, 5), who was able to pick up two points with a shootout win over Wylie.
Sachse is scheduled to host South Garland on Friday with Rowlett playing at Lakeview but those games are in doubt with the impending cold and wet weather in the forecast.
The 9-6A girls were already trying to play catch-up and had a handful of rescheduled matches postponed once again.
Like Sachse on the boys side, Wylie (5-0-0, 15) has established itself as the team to catch, as it stayed perfect in district with a 5-0 win over Naaman Forest on Tuesday.
Amelia Leggett and Morgan Brown each recorded a pair of goals and Ally Stickney added another score.
It was a familiar result for the Pirates, who on Friday got two goals each from Leggett and Brown and scores from Hailey Wolfe and Payton Joost in a 6-0 blanking of Rowlett.
The setback was the first for the Eagles (2-1-0, 6), who are one of several teams tied with six points, although they have played different numbers of matches.
One of those teams is Sachse, who looks to be rounding into form after a 4-0 win over Naaman Forest on Saturday and a 2-0 shutout of Lakeview on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.