There are still two weeks left in the 9-6 girls soccer season, but three of the postseason tickets have already been punched.
On Friday, Rowlett and Sachse picked up victories to join Wylie in the postseason field.
The Eagles (8-2-0, 24 points) and Mustangs (8-2-0, 24) remain tied for second place, though Sachse does have the current tiebreaker thanks to its head-to-head win.
The Mustangs had no problems on Friday with a 7-0 shutout win over Garland (0-9-1, 2).
Rowlett kept pace with a 4-0 blanking of South Garland (3-6-1, 10).
Zayda Henderson tallied a pair of goals, Izzy Robertson recorded a goal and two assists, Alexia Fregoso found the back of the net, Zullie Soto and Alyssa Torres had assists and Corey Huffman led the defensive effort to post the shutout.
Wylie (10-0-0, 30), the No. 4 team in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A state poll, remained undefeated overall at 16-0-3 after picking up a hard-fought 2-0 win over Lakeview.
Kat Izaguirre scored both goals with Mia Narvaez and Averi Ferguson providing the assists.
Despite the setback, the Patriots (5-4-1, 17) still have a seven-point cushion for fourth place over South Garland and Naaman Forest (3-6-1, 10), who kept its playoff hopes alive with a 5-0 victory against North Garland (0-8-2, 3) on Friday.
Jade Phillips scored twice, Vanessa Ruiz had a goal and an assist, Amy Perez aand Aurora Wilk had goals and Mashala Williams, Keely Martin and Marissa Perez added assists. Paige Elliott posted the shutout in net.
While Wylie is comfortably in the lead in the battle for the 9-6A championship, Rowlett could make things interesting on Tuesday when it hosts the Pirates.
Sachse goes on the road to take on North Garland, Lakeview hosts Garland and Naaman Forest is at home to take on South Garland in a match that could serve as a playoff-elimination game.
The Rowlett boys (6-0-4, 25) maintained their spot atop the standings with a 4-0 victory over South Garland (1-8-1, 4) on Friday.
Sachse (7-2-1, 22) notched a solid 3-0 win over Garland (3-3-4, 15) to remain in the upper tier of the standings.
Cooper Tea, Haris Dunic and Jorge Acosta each tallied goals, with Noah Jimenez and Nathan Frost picking up assists.
North Garland (6-1-3, 23) and Naaman Forest (4-4-2, 14) battled to a 2-2 draw, with the Raiders picking up the extra point with a 4-2 advantage in penalties.
Wylie (4-5-1, 13) gave its playoff hopes a boost with a 4-1 win over Lakeview (1-8-1, 4), with Nickolas Duran scoring the lone goal for the Patriots.
On Tuesday, Rowlett looks to remain atop the standings when it goes on the road to take on Wylie. In the marquee match of the night, Sachse hosts North Garland in a clash of district contenders, Naaman Forest is at South Garland and Lakeview is at Garland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.