Friday marked the start of the second half of the 9-6A season, and while there is still a long way to go, the direction of the stretch run might have already been determined in the girls race.
Wylie had completed an undefeated run through the first half of the district slate, with Sachse right on its heels, with the Mustangs’ lone loss being their opening setback at the hands of the Pirates.
The rematch took place on Friday, giving Sachse a chance to pull even atop the standings.
But Wylie had other ideas and its 2-1 victory put them in firm control of the 9-5A race, as the Pirates (8-0-0, 24 points) now have a six-point lead over the Mustangs (6-2-0, 18) and the rest of the field.
Wylie got goals from Morgan Brown and Carringtyn Johnson, with both scores set up by Averi Ferguson, and while Sachse became the first district team to score on the Pirates all season, it was unable to net the equalizer.
Rowlett (6-2-0, 18) pulled into a tie for second place with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Naaman Forest (2-5-1, 7).
The Rangers actually struck first early in the match when Lindsay Lopez assisted on a goal by Marissa Perez to take a 1-0 lead.
But the Eagles had an answer.
Zayda Henderson evened it up off a feed from Izzy Robertson and then Ana Castillo netted what would prove to be the game-winner.
Lakeview (4-3-1, 14) solidified its hold on fourth place with a 1-0 win over North Garland (0-6-2 3), with Nathaly Lopez scoring the lone goal of the match.
South Garland (3-4-1, 10) moved into fifth place with a 6-2 victory over Garland (0-7-1, 2). Keiry Castillo had a huge match for the Titans with five goals, with Vanessa Rosas also finding the back of the net.
On Tuesday, Sachse will look to bounce back when it hosts Naaman Forest, Rowlett is also at home to take on North Garland, South Garland is at Lakeview and Wylie travels to take on Garland.
The Rowlett boys (6-0-2, 22) got started on the right foot as they opened the second half of the district season with a 2-1 victory over Naaman Forest (4-4-0, 12).
The Eagles have a three-point lead over North Garland (6-1-1, 19), who notched a 3-1 decision against Lakeview (1-7-0, 3).
Sachse (5-2-1, 16) picked up a key 1-0 victory over Wylie (3-4-1, 10) to solidify its hold on third place and Garland (2-2-4, 12) moved into a tie for fourth after a 3-1 win over South Garland (0-7-1, 2).
Tuesday features one of the biggest matches of the stretch run when North Garland hosts Rowlett. The Raiders can force a tie for first place with a regulation win, while the Eagles can take firm control of the 9-6A race with a victory of their own.
Also on Tuesday, Sachse continues its push for the playoffs with a road match at Naaman Forest, South Garland hosts Lakeview and Wylie is at home to take on Garland.
