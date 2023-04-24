For the first time since 2004, Rowlett will not be a part of the softball playoffs.
But the Eagles did not let that streak go down without a fight.
With its backs against the wall last Friday against 9-6A runner-up Wylie East, Rowlett rallied in extra innings to pull out a 6-5 victory.
That result, coupled with Wylie’s 8-0 win over Garland, left the Eagles and Owls tied for fourth place.
The teams split the regular season series, setting the stage for a play-in game on Monday.
Rowlett (10-6) held the early advantage, but Garland (10-6) scored three times in the fifth inning and added two more in the sixth as it pulled out a 6-3 victory to secure its own postseason berth.
Valeria Cabello struck out six over six innings of work, with Natalie Arent coming on in relief to close it out for the Owls. Cabello also had a big day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Olivia Garza plated a pair of runs and Z’Natria Evans scored twice.
Baylee Grant went the distance for the Eagles, striking out nine and allowing only three earned runs. Charley Wilson was 1-for-3 with a run scored and two driven in, while Jordyn Williams and Peyton LupPlace also crossed the plate.
Rowlett had forced the play-in game on Friday, outlasting Wylie East (13-3) for a 6-5 win in eight innings.
Tied at 4-4, the Eagles scored twice in the top of the eighth, and then held off a late rally by the Raiders.
Grant picked up the win on the mound, and drove in a run at the plate, Williams was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Beverly Brown plated a run and Kailei Goforth and LupPlace each scored twice.
Abby Hollingworth homered for Wylie East, who despite the loss, will still be the second seed in the playoffs.
Wylie’s (15-1) 8-0 win over Garland not only forced the deciding game, it put the exclamation point on its district championship campaign.
Sachse (12-4) will be the third seed, as it cruised to a 22-3 win over North Garland last Friday.
Logan Schultz struck out six in three innings to pick up the victory and she got plenty of support from the offense.
Kelsea Flores was 1-for-3 with a triple, three runs and four RBIs, Mackenzie Colwell was 3-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and three driven in. Malani Hill had two hits, two runs scored and two batted in and Zoe Worley, Avery Newman and Madison Trusty each scored three times.
The top four teams now turn their attention to the playoffs
Sachse, making its 16th straight playoff appearance and 18th in 19 years as a program, will square off with Royse City and they will settle their bi-district clash in a one-game set, with the Bulldogs hosting the Mustangs at 6:45 p.m. Friday.
The Mustangs have employed a pair of pitchers with Isabella Penk, who has 72 strikeouts in 91.1 innings, and Logan Schultz, who has fanned 48 in 73.2 frames.
Kelsea Flores leads the team in hitting with a .532 average, seven home runs, nine doubles, seven triples, 35 runs scored and 36 batted in.
Nevaeh Watkins is batting .475 with 11 doubles, six triples and 44 runs and the Mustangs also lean on Gabby Rodriguez (.370, 4 HRs), Mackenzie Cowell (.355), Kamila Ochoa (.342) and Malani Hill (.333, 4 HRs).
That lineup will face a tough challenge in Royse City’s Abby Mangrum, who has 22 victories, 204 strikeouts and a 1.27 earned run average.
The Bulldogs have their own loaded lineup led by Jenna Joyce (.582, 5 HRs, 15 2Bs), Bri Duffey (.462, 9 HRs), Aubrey Watkins (.389), Haley Gardella .388, 7 HRs), Ryley Lance (.368) and Laney Hicks (.315).
This will mark Horn’s fourth straight playoff appearance and the 17th in the last 20 opportunities.
But if the Jaguars hope to advance for the first time since 2014, they will have to overcome 9-6A champion Wylie.
Those teams will meet in a bi-district best-of-3 series that is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lake Highlands. Game 2 is slated for 4:30 p.m. Friday at the same site, with the third game, if necessary, at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Horn has relied on a pair of pitchers, as Sophia Garcia and Hailey Martinez have each gotten work.
Among the Jaguars to watch at the plate are Stormi Medina, Alyssa Bercerra and Kelsea Patton.
The Pirates have three solid pitchers with Hannah Messer, Jordyn Merrett and Aubrie Gunther.
Merrett is also one of the top hitters in the area, batting .511 with 13 home runs and 16 doubles.
She is one of seven players hitting better than .400, with Aubrey Brown (.478), Sydney Murphy (.471, 5 HRs), Chloe Phe (.443, 7 HRs), Ryley Severson (.432, 4 HRs), Kayla Santiago (.426), 4 HRs) and Jennifer McPherson (.415, 17 SBs) also having big seasons at the plate.
District 10-6A champion Rockwall meets Garland in a best-of-3 set slated to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday at Rockwall. The series shifts to Garland for Game 2 at 6 p.m. Friday, with the third game, if necessary, at 10 a.m. Saturday at Garland.
The Yellowjackets have one of the top pitchers in the area in Ainsley Pemberton, who has posted a 19-2 record with a 1.00 ERA and 186 strikeouts in 132.2 innings. They also have a second capable option in Audra Henderson, who is 5-1 with a 2.56 earned run average and 35 strikeouts in 52 frames.
Zoe Quinn leads the team in hitting at a .420 clip, with three home runs and 15 runs batted in. Ava Wallace (.379, 10 2Bs, 2 HRs, 27 RBIs), Laci Larsen (.375) and Pemberton (.365) are among the other team batting leaders.
In its must-win game on Monday, Garland gave the ball to Cabella, who has 104 strikeouts in 70.2 innings, but Natalie Arent is another option.
That duo is also strong at the plate, where Cabello is hitting .554 with three home runs and 29 RBIs, and Arent at .510 with 24 runs scored and 19 driven in.
The Owls’ offense is led by Z’Natria Evans, who is hitting .610 with nine home runs, eight doubles, 38 runs scored and 24 driven in, and Averie Holcomb (.486, 32 runs) and Karmen Sanders (.338, 2 HRs) are other formidable bats.
Tyler Legacy and Wylie East will get an early start with the opener of their series set for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Wylie East. The Raiders head East on Thursday for a 7 p.m. game at Legacy, with the third game, if needed, to be played at 7 p.m. Friday at Grand Saline.
Wylie East was the only team to defeat Wylie during district play and is led on the mound by Presleigh Duff, who is 19-6 with a 1.63 ERA and 231 strikeouts in 141.1 innings.
Isabella Flores leads the Raiders with a .556 average with 8 home runs, 13 doubles, nine triples, 49 runs and 55 RBIs.
Abby Hollingsworth is just behind her at .538, 11 home runs and 49 RBIs, while Lauren Hall (.377), Kimma Kincaid (.347), Jayleigh Dressler (.346) and Kyra Tawney (.316) are also above .300.
