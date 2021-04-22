Rowlett has not missed the playoffs since 2005, but that streak has been in jeopardy this season, as the Eagles have hovered in the middle of the standings.
The Eagles have been looking for that one big win to push them forward and they might have gotten it on Tuesday with a 9-6 victory over Garland.
Rowlett improves to 7-6 in 10-6A and remains one game ahead of Lakeview (6-7) for the fourth and final playoff berth.
The Eagles jumped on the Owls (9-4) early on in opening a 7-0 lead.
In the bottom of the first inning, Riley Smith walked and Charley Wilson followed with a RBI triple. Kelsi Dotts then doubled home Wilson to make it 2-0.
With one out in the second, Christine Culpepper walked, Lydia Cortinas singled and Smith came through with a RBI double. Sarabe Andrade and Wilson followed with run-scoring base hits and Jaidyn Barnard drove in another run to push the lead to 6-0.
Garland got on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth inning courtesy of a two-run single from Averie Holcomb, but Rowlett came right back in the bottom of the frame, with Makayla Ainsworth and Haleigh Aldridge driving in runs to make it 9-2.
The Owls continued to chip away, as Z Evans had a two-run home run in the fifth and Holcomb drove in two more with a single in the seventh to close to within 9-6.
Garland had runners on second and third, but Jaidyn Barnard was able to slam the door to preserve the win.
Lakeview remained a game back with a 12-3 win over South Garland. Macye Keating struck out 12 over six innings, Randi Mahan was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Keating and Mahogany Mason each scored three runs.
Rowlett closes the district season on Friday at Naaman Forest (4-9), while Lakeview is at home against North Garland (1-12).
The battle for the district title continues to be a two-team affair, as Sachse and Wylie each rolled to victories on Tuesday.
The Mustangs (12-1) cruised to a 15-0 rout of North Garland.
Kayla Olthouse struck out eight in a four-inning no-hitter and she got plenty of offensive support.
Madison McClarity went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles, two runs scored and four RBIs, Emma Patton was 3-of-3 with two runs and one driven in, Nya Brown scored three runs and plated two more and Olthouse crossed the plate three times and drove in two more.
Wylie kept pace with a 24-0 victory over Naaman Forest on Tuesday.
The Mustangs wrap up the regular season on Friday at home against South Garland, while the Pirates are at Garland.
