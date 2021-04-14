Rowlett and Sachse have been perennial playoff teams during the past two decades and have had some huge head-to-head meetings.
On Tuesday, the backdrop was set, with the Eagles trying to hold on for a playoff berth and the Mustangs battling for the 9-6A championship.
A down-to-the-wire battle never materialized, though, as Sachse jumped out early and never looked back en route to a 15-0 run-rule victory at Rowlett High School.
The Mustangs improve to 10-1 in district and remain in a tie for first place with Wylie, while the Eagles slip to 5-6 and are in a deadlock for fourth place with Lakeview.
Sachse set the top from the start in the top of the first inning, as Nevaeh Watkins walked and Nya Brown followed with a two-run inside-the-park home run to take a 2-0 lead.
The Mustangs were not done, as Madison McClarity doubled and Kelsea Flores followed with a run-scoring base hit. Following a single by Kelsea Flores and a walk from Kayla Olthouse, Emma Patton and Madison Trusty drove in runs to push the lead to 5-0.
Sachse essentially ended it in the top of the second inning with a 10-run explosion.
Watkins got things started with a triple and then scored on base hit from Brown. With one out, Flores singled home a run and Caitlin Clem then belted a two-run home run to make it 9-0.
The rally continued, as Trusty and Isabella Penk had RBI singles, Laila Vaughan drove in another with a double and McClarity put the exclamation point on the run with a two-run home run that made it 15-0.
That would be more than enough for Olthouse, who was in control on the mound, as she struck out seven and allowed just one hit in the three-inning complete game.
Sachse and Wylie head into the final two weeks tied for first place, with the Mustangs winning the first head-to-head meeting and the Pirates claiming the rematch.
Wylie cruised past Lakeview in a 20-0 victory on Tuesday.
Garland picked up a 16-0 victory over North Garland on Tuesday to improve to 8-3 and secure the third playoff berth.
Alyssa Garza gave up just one hit and struck out four in three innings of work on the mound and she got plenty of support.
Rebecca Gauer went 3-for-3 with three doubles, two runs scored and four RBIs, Z Evans had a pair of doubles and scored three times and Ariel Glover went 2-for-2 with a pair of runs scored and two driven in.
The final spot is a three-team battle, where Rowlett and Lakeview are tied for fourth, with Naaman Forest (4-7) a game back after a victory over South Garland on Tuesday.
Rowlett and Lakeview have split the regular season series, with the Eagles winning easily in the first meeting, 13-4, only to see the Patriots rally to claim a 18-17 thriller in the rematch.
The Patriots have already swept the season series with Naaman Forest, while the Eagles defeated the Rangers 17-6 in the first round.
The Rangers have a difficult week ahead with a road game at Garland followed by a home date with Wylie.
Rowlett and Lakeview will each be heavy favorites when they play South Garland during the next few days. The Patriots have a tough challenge on Friday against Sachse, while the Eagles face Garland on Tuesday.
If form holds, they would remain tied heading into the final day of the regular season on Apr. 23, when Rowlett plays at Naaman Forest and Lakeview hosts North Garland.
