Last month, Sachse earned a 10-1 win over Wylie to take the upper hand in the race for the 9-6A title.
On Tuesday, the Pirates gained a measure of revenge, as they posted a 11-0 victory in the rematch to pull into a tie for first place with the Mustangs at 8-1.
The battle for fourth place also heated up as Lakeview rallied for a dramatic 18-17 victory over Rowlett, leaving both teams at 5-4.
The Eagles struck in the top of the first inning when Riley Smith and Charley Wilson were hit by pitches, Kelsi Dotts followed with a two-run double and she came home on a base hit by Sarabe Andrade to claim an early 3-0 lead.
The Patriots responded, as Macye Keating belted a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning and then added a RBI single in the second along with a run-scoring base hit by Avry Gonzales to take a 5-3 lead.
Rowlett answered in the top of the third, as Christine Culpepper’s RBI single was part of a five-run rally, but Lakeview came back in the bottom of the frame, as Gabrielle Padilla, who was 5-for-5, delivered a two-run base hit to close to within 8-7.
After a rare scoreless frame in the fourth, the Eagles manufactured a run in the top of the fifth, as Riley Smith singled and then stole second, third and home.
Rowlett appeared to take control in the top of the fifth, as Jaidyn Barnard tripled and scored on a base hit by Haleigh Aldridge. Culpepper was then hit by a pitch and Smith belted a three-run home run to take a 13-7 lead.
But the Patriots were not finished, as Pugh singled home two runs and Nadia Garza added a run-scoring single in the bottom of the sixth to close to within three and then Chloe Armstrong had a two-run single in the seventh to help them tie it at 14-14 and send it to extra innings.
The Eagles again surged ahead, as Wilson drove in two with a base hit and Dotts singled home another to take a 17-14 lead.
Lakeivew had one more answer and this one was an emphatic one, as Pugh and Padilla reached on errors and Keating walked to load the bases and Kyle Texta followed with a dramatic grand slam to walk off an 18-17 victory to pull even in the standings.
With Rowlett’s loss, Garland moved into sole possession of third place at 6-3 after a 16-0 run-rule win over South Garland.
Alyssa Garza allowed just one hit and struck out five in three innings of scoreless work and also scored three runs and drove in two.
Angelica Gonzales went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles, a home run, three runs and three RBIs, Rebecca Gauer was 3-for-3 with two doubles and three runs batted in and Nina Selders had a pair of hits and plated three.
On Friday, Sachse will look to bounce back at Naaman Forest, Rowlett has a tough challenge on the road at Wylie and Lakeview hosts Garland as the Patriots try to further shake up the playoff race.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.