The Sachse volleyball program has put together a run that is unprecedented in Garland ISD history.
For starters, the Mustangs have never missed the playoffs since its inaugural varsity campaign in 2004.
That season, they advanced to the regional tournament, something only a handful of local teams can claim.
Since 2013, Sachse has earned at least a share of the district championship in eight consecutive seasons.
That includes last year, but the Mustangs had a bitter taste in their mouths after having to share the title with Wylie.
As fate would have it, when the 9-6A season got underway on Friday, those two teams drew their first head-to-head match-up and Sachse sent a message that it is the team to beat with a 25-18, 25-12, 25-13 sweep of the Pirates.
The Mustangs showed no signs of a letdown on Tuesday with a 25-13, 25-13, 25-9 victory over Naaman Forest.
Sachse is one of two district teams off to 2-0 starts along with Garland, who has notched wins over Rowlett and South Garland.
The Eagles have their own proud volleyball history, establishing a GISD record with 23 consecutive playoff appearances from 1997-2019, but they saw that streak snapped a year ago.
Rowlett carried high hopes into starting a new run, but it has not materialized just yet. Through the first week, the Eagles suffered a sweep at the hands of the Owls on Friday and then dropped a close 27-25, 25-18, 25-22 decision to Lakeview on Tuesday.
There is a four-way tie for third place at 1-1 with the Patriots, Wylie, North Garland and Naaman Forest.
The Mustangs will try to remain undefeated on Friday when they host Lakeview, while Rowlett aims at its first district win on the road at South Garland.
