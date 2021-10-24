Much of the 9-6A playoff picture has been settled for some time.
Sachse has rolled through its district slate, dropping just one set during 9-6A play.
The Mustangs had no problems once again on Friday, improving to 13-0 with a 25-7, 25-3, 25-5 sweep of South Garland.
Wylie, the only team to take a set off the Mustangs, secured the second seed, moving to 11-2 after a 25-2, 25-21, 25-9 win over Lakeview, while Garland (9-4) is the third seed as it posted a 25-18, 25-14, 25-18 victory against North Garland.
That leaves one playoff spot up for grabs.
With Lakeview’s loss, Rowlett picked up a huge sweep of Naaman Forest on Friday to move into a tie for fourth place with the Patriots at 6-7, with the Rangers a game back at 5-8.
Rowlett and Lakeview each face tough challenges on Tuesday, with the Eagles on the road at Wylie and the Patriots hosting Garland. Naaman Forest, meanwhile, is at home against winless South Garland.
All three teams split with one another, so if there is a three-way tie, they will have to use additional tiebreakers, which include extra matches.
Also on Tuesday, Sachse looks to close out its undefeated 9-6A campaign when it hosts North Garland.
Whoever emerges with the fourth and final playoff berth will draw a tough task in the bi-district round against 10-6A champion Rockwall.
Garland will take on Rockwall-Heath, while Horn and Tyler Legacy still have to determine who will be the third and fourth seeds to meet Sachse and Wylie.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.