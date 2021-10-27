Sachse established itself as the team beat in 9-6A from the moment district play got underway.
As it turned out, the Mustangs were, in fact, unbeatable.
Sachse polished off an undefeated run to the 9-6A championship on Tuesday, rolling to a 25-8, 25-5, 25-7 sweep of North Garland to finish the district slate with a perfect 14-0 record.
This marks the ninth consecutive district championship for the Mustangs, who will be the top seed in the playoffs when they get underway next week, where they will face the loser of the Horn/Tyler Legacy seeding game, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Grand Saline.
While Sachse had already sewn up the 9-6A title and the top seed last Friday, there was plenty of drama on the final day of the regular season.
Entering Tuesday, Rowlett, Lakeview and Naaman Forest were all still in the hunt for the fourth and final playoff berth.
The Eagles and Patriots would secure the spot if they won and the other lost.
Rowlett ran into a tough challenge against second-place Wylie, and the Pirates lived up to their runner-up status with a 25-16, 25-15, 25-7 victory.
Lakeview nearly pulled off an upset to seize the berth against third-place Garland. The Patriots pushed the Owls to the limit, but Garland was able to pull out a 25-22, 23-25, 25-18, 19-25, 15-10 victory.
Those two results opened the door for the Rangers, and they seized the moment, sweeping South Garland to create a three-way tie for fourth place at 6-8.
To determine the final playoff team, there will be a two-match play-in tournament.
Rowlett and Naaman Forest will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Sachse. The winner of that match advances to take on Lakeview at 5:30 p.m. Friday, with the winner earning the right to play next week.
Whoever emerges with the fourth seed knows it will face a tough challenge in the bi-district round when it faces 10-6A champion Rockwall, who ran its district slate in undefeated fashion.
Sachse will play the loser of the Horn/Tyler Legacy match, with Wylie drawing the winner, while Garland will take on 10-6A runner-up Rockwall-Heath.
