The first half of the 9-6A volleyball season concludes on Friday, and fittingly, it will feature the biggest match of the season to date when undefeated Sachse hosts Wylie East in a battle of 7-0 teams.
At this point, there has been some separation established in the standings.
The Mustangs and Raiders enter their showdown with a two-game lead over Wylie, who at 5-2 is one game ahead of Rowlett and Garland, who are both 4-3, with North Garland still in the hunt at 3-4.
Sachse had little problem with the team on the opposite end of the standings on Tuesday as it rolled to a 25-2, 25-10, 25-8 sweep of South Garland (0-7).
Rowlett got a battle from Lakeview at times on Tuesday, but was just too strong in the end as it claimed a 25-9, 25-16, 22-25, 25-11 victory.
The Mustangs and Eagles had renewed their rivalry last Friday, with Sachse once again having the upper hand in a 25-17, 25-14, 25-9 victory
Wylie East kept pace during the past week with a pair of sweeps, as it notched a 25-3, 25-19, 25-6 win over Naaman Forest last Friday, and a 25-7, 25-16, 25-13 victory against North Garland on Tuesday.
Wylie, who pushed Wylie East to five games last week, returned from its bye and got back into the win column on Tuesday with a sweep of Naaman Forest to solidify its hold on third place, while Garland, who was off on Tuesday, had previously moved into a tie for fourth last Friday with its 25-19, 25-13, 25-12 victory over Lakeview.
In addition to first place being on the line, so too is fourth place, as the Owls will host the Eagles in another huge match as both teams look to move into the driver’s seat in the race for the final playoff berths.
North Garland will try to pull the upset when it travels to face Wylie on Friday, while South Garland hosts Lakeview in a match of teams trying to get things turned around for the second half of the 9-6A grind.
