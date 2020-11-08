The 9-6A volleyball season heads into its final week with plenty of questions that have yet to be answered.
For starters, Sachse and Wylie each held serve on Friday to remain tied for first place with 11-1 district records.
The Mustangs, who are ranked No. 12 in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A state poll, rolled to a 25-14, 25-9, 25-10 sweep of Lakeview.
Sachse followed that up with a non-district match on Saturday against Highland Park, and they once again prevailed over the Scots, who currently lead 13-5A, in a 25-22, 25-19, 25-21 win to move to 16-1 on the season.
The Pirates kept pace on Friday by cruising to a 25-13, 25-9, 25-11 victory over North Garland.
The middle of the standings is finally caught up after a handful of matches were postponed a few weeks ago due to COVID-19 positive tests.
There are five teams separated by three games heading into the final week, with Lakeview in third place at 7-5, followed by North Garland at 6-6, Rowlett at 5-7 and Garland and Naaman Forest at 4-8.
The Eagles survived a scare on Friday, rallying past last-place South Garland for a 25-13, 7-25, 23-25, 25-15, 15-7 win.
Rowlett was on the cusp of moving into a tie for third place on Saturday, but the Patriots were able to come back from a two-set deficit to earn a 19-25, 16-25, 25-18, 25-23, 15-12 win.
Also on Saturday, the Raiders rallied for a key 25-21, 23-25, 23-25, 25-10, 15-13 victory over Naaman Forest.
As far as the final two playoff berths, Lakeview controls its own destiny and is in with a win either Tuesday at South Garland or Friday against North Garland.
Assuming the Patriots take care of business against the winless Colonels, it leaves one playoff spot up for grabs.
The Raiders face a difficult task on Tuesday with a road date against Sachse. Rowlett hosts a Garland team that handed them a four-set loss in the first meeting, while Naaman Forest faces Wylie.
Assuming form holds, and that the Eagles can avenge that loss against the Owls, that would leave North Garland and Rowlett tied for fourth place.
On the final day, the Raiders square off with Lakeview, who swept them in the first meeting, while the Eagles play Naaman Forest, who earned a five-set victory earlier this season.
If the two teams finish tied, Rowlett holds the tiebreaker as it swept the two regular season meetings.
