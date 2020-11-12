While the 9-6A volleyball race has been a two-team affair for the district title all season long, the middle of the standings have offered plenty of twists and turns.
That trend continued on Tuesday, and fittingly, the battle for the final playoff spot will come down to the final day of the season after Garland rallied for a 19-25, 25-19, 15-25, 25-20, 15-7 victory over Rowlett.
With that result, the Eagles and Owls are now tied in the standings with 5-8 records. They each trail North Garland (6-7) by one game for the fourth and final playoff berth heading into Friday’s finales.
The schedule could work in Rowlett’s favor, though.
Sachse (12-1), a 25-8, 25-9, 25-9 winner over the Raiders on Tuesday, and Wylie (12-1), who swept Naaman Forest, appear destined to share the district championship.
But the Owls have to close with the Pirates and a loss would knock them out of the race.
North Garland controls its own destiny and is in with a win, but must take on third-place Lakeview, who clinched its own playoff berth with a sweep of South Garland on Tuesday.
If the Raiders lose, and Rowlett can knock off Naaman Forest (4-9), the teams would be tied for fourth and the Eagles swept the regular season series, giving them the tiebreaker. Keep in mind, though, the Rangers defeated Rowlett in the first meeting, so as been the case all season, anything can happen on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.