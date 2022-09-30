The second half of the 9-6A season got underway on Tuesday and there was nearly a drastic change in the standings.
Sachse had rolled through the first half of district play without dropping a set, but Wylie had upset on its mind when it went up two-sets-to-one.
But the Mustangs, who have dominated this district for the last decade, once again showed their championship mettle, digging deep to rally for a29-27, 22-25, 26-28, 25-23, 15-13 victory.
With the win, Sachse improves to 9-0 in 9-6A and maintains its one-game lead over Wylie East (8-1), who swept Lakeview on Tuesday.
The Pirates fell to 6-3, but are still in third place, a half-game ahead of Rowlett (5-3), who had a bye.
Garland swept South Garland to improve to 5-4, while North Garland will also be a factor, as it moved to 4-5 with a 25-23, 25-20, 25-16 victory over Naaman Forest.
Heading into the stretch run, there are different tiers.
Sachse and Wylie East appear on a collision course in the season finale to determine the district championship.
The Mustangs have won at least a share of the district title in nine consecutive seasons and are in the driver’s seat for No. 10.
Senior Macy Taylor, last year’s 9-6A most valuable player, picked up where she left off and leads the team with 4.1 kills per set.
Taylor’s biggest competition for MVP honors could come from teammate Favor Anyanwu. Last year’s district offensive player of the year, the junior leads the team with 89 blocks and is also recording better than three kills per game.
Sachse graduated district setter of the year Emily Westbrook, but has not missed a beat with junior Scarlette Young, who is dishing out 9.0 assists per set, and the defense across the back has been solid, as well.
In its first season at the Class 6A level, Wylie East has certainly made an impression as it remains in the running for the 9-6A title.
Sophomore Julia Hicks is averaging 3.6 kills per set and fellow sophomore Erika Hernandez is second on the team with 2.2 kills per game.
The Raiders have a pair of capable setters in seniors Baylor Rodgers, who is tallying 5.2 assists per set, and Emma Blackstar, who is averaging 5.1 assists per game.
Sophomore Jordyn Wacaster leads the team with 3.5 digs per set, which is just ahead of Hicks, who not only is registering 3.3 digs per game, but also leads the team with 39 aces. Wylie East is also strong at the net with junior Addison Achilles, who has 68 blocks.
Though Wylie is in good position to make the playoffs in third place, it has to be wondering what might have been after pushing both Sachse and Wylie East to five games.
The Pirates have a trio of talented hitters in sophomore Karson Barclow, who is tallying 3.2 kills per game, as well as junior Addison Hinckley (2.7 kpg) and senior Trinity Blackwood (2.5 kpg).
Blackwood also leads the team with 61 blocks, while junior Emily Behrens (5.0 apg) and sophomore Taylor Johnson (4.9 apg) are each capable of running the offense.
Rowlett has put itself in position to return to the playoffs by winning the matches it needs to, most notably in last Friday’s five-set thriller against Garland to give them the edge in the standings.
The Eagles have had several players step up at different times, including Madeline Levvis, Meagan Anderson, Alana Carr, Alivia Cheatham and Reese Davison, among others.
Garland will play a factor down the stretch, and has shown it can beat the teams immediately in front of them as it took one game off Wylie and two from Rowlett.
North Garland is also very much in the hunt>
In Tuesday’s win over
Natalie Alrid had nine kills and a block, Athena Nguyen recorded 10 assists and Kalie Tolbert had three blocks.
Lakeview (2-7), Naaman Forest (1-8) and South Garland (0-9) are looking up at the leaders.
Though none of the three is out of it, they will need a big reversal of fortune to get back into the playoff race.
On Friday, Sachse is on the road at Naaman Forest, while Rowlett returns to action after its bye to host South Garland. Wylie East has a home date with Garland and Wylie is at Lakeview.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.