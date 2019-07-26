Rowlett and Sachse feature two of the most well-rounded athletic programs in the area.
The Mustangs and Eagles once again took center stage during the past school year, getting some company from newcomer Wylie. Those three programs combined to win seven of the eight district championships in the standings-based sports and they earned 21 playoff berths.
But when the dust settled, which school's athletic department fared the best during the past year?
For the sake of this comparison, The Rowlett Lakeshore Times looked at how each team did during their respective district seasons. There was no additional credit given to playoff success, nor were tiebreakers/play-in games factored in.
In each sport, teams were awarded points based on their finish in district play (8 for first place, 7 for second place, etc.).
In addition, only sports that had full participation were counted, meaning swimming, golf and tennis, among others, were not factored in because one or more schools did not field a team.
Given that criteria, it boiled down to a two-team race and it was Sachse that was able to hold off Wylie to claim the unofficial title of “10-6A all-around champion for the 2018-2019 school year.
Here is the breakdown:
Sachse
Rank: 1
Score: 84.5
For all their recent success, this all-around athletic year might be the best in Mustangs history.
For the first time in its history, Sachse sent all eight standings-based sports to the playoffs. They captured at least a share of six district championships and placed first or second in 10 of the12 sports considered for this competition.
The volleyball team is the lone program at the school to have never missed the playoffs and they set the tone once again, as most valuable player Kara Barnes, server of the year Emma Winiger and setter of the year Elyssa Kennedy helped lead the Mustangs to a share of the 10-6A crown.
On the gridiron, Sachse rebounded from some early adversity to claim its third consecutive undefeated district championship.
The cross country teams also impressed, winning the girls title and taking second on the boys side.
The Mustangs picked up where they left off in girls basketball. Led by co-most valuable player Avery Crouse, offensive player of the year Jayla Brooks, defensive player of the year Tia Harvey and coach of the year Donna McCullough, they ran their district winning streak to 55 games in a row en route to their fifth straight title.
The boys basketball team enjoyed one of the biggest turnarounds in recent memory. After winning just two games a year ago, head coach Zach Mikesell provided a spark and the Mustangs responded, setting a school record with 18 victories as they qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
On the pitch, the Sachse girls caught and passed Rowlett in dramatic fashion on the final day of the season to win their seventh straight district title. While the boys settled for second in district, they made the deepest run of any team by qualifying for the regional tournament.
The girls track and field team earned a runner-up finish at the 10-6A meet and they closed it out in style on the diamond.
The Mustangs took second place in softball and most valuable player Chase Alford and coach of the year Chris Burrow led the baseball team to an undefeated district crown.
Wylie
Rank: 2
Score: 77
If there was any doubts about how the newcomer Pirates would fare against their Garland ISD competition, they were quickly answered.
Wylie won four district championships and send six of its eight teams to the playoffs in standings-based sports.
In volleyball, they bounced back from an early loss to catch Sachse for a tie for the 10-6A title and the football team was one of the area surprises in making it through to the playoffs.
The Pirates remained steady through the winter, qualifying for the postseason in girls and boys basketball and girls soccer.
Wylie runners were particularly impressive throughout the year. The girls placed second at the district cross country meet and won the track and field title, while the boys claimed the cross country championship and were the track and field runner-up.
They saved the best for last, as the softball team went undefeated in district and advanced to the regional finals for the first time in school history.
Rowlett
Rank: 3
Score: 61
Some might consider this a down all-around year for the Eagles with the bar set as high as it is, but it would be a success for most athletic programs around the area, as they sent seven teams to the playoffs.
The biggest highlights came on the pitch.
Most valuable player Kevin Adoflo, offensive player of the year Carson Prestridge, freshman of the year Oscar Martinez, newcomer of the year Dalton Reyna and coach of the year Clark McMurtray led Rowlett to its first district title in boys soccer since 2013.
The girls almost duplicated the feat, as they led the district for much of the season before getting edged out by Sachse at the end.
While they did not claim any other 10-6A titles, they kept some impressive playoff streaks alive in volleyball (22 seasons), football (14 seasons), girls basketball (3 seasons), softball (15 seasons) and baseball (20 seasons).
Naaman Forest
Rank: 4
Score: 53.5
The Rangers did not win any district championships, but were largely competitive across the board.
Naaman Forest landed five teams in the playoffs in volleyball, football, girls soccer, boys soccer and baseball.
They nearly added a sixth but they were edged out in softball by Rowlett in a play-in game and the girls basketball team also placed just out of the running in fifth.
Lakeview
Rank: 5
Score: 52
The Patriots claimed one 10-6A championship and that came in boys track and field, fueled by strong performances in the sprints from the likes of Camar Wheaton, Elijah Wilson, Zikamein West, Garnett Burke and Jemarcus Caldwell.
Lakeview was the runner-up in boys basketball and also qualified for the playoffs in girls basketball and baseball.
Garland
Rank: 6
Score: 40.5
Garland got a solid performance from its girls cross country team, which placed third at the district meet.
The Owls enjoyed most of their success in standings-based sports later in the school year, making the playoffs in boys soccer and softball.
South Garland
Rank: 7
Score: 34
The highlight for the Colonels once again came courtesy of the boys basketball team. Most valuable player Tyrese Maxey, offensive player of the year Chris Harris, Jr. and coach of the year Dominique Parker defended their district title in undefeated style on their way to the regional finals.
South Garland also fared well in cross country, with the boys taking third and the girls in fourth.
North Garland
Rank: 8
Score: 29.5
The Raiders made strides in several sports but it did not result in any playoff berths.
On the gridiron, North Garland posted a 6-4 record, which was its best since 2009.
The Raider boys cross country team took fourth and they finished just shy of a playoff berth in boys basketball.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.