Another day, another shake up in the 10-6A boys basketball race.
Tuesday began with Wylie having already secured the outright district championship and five other teams battling for the other three playoff berths.
One of that quintet was eliminated from contention, Lakeview secured the district’s second spot and Rowlett has suddenly become the big story when the dust settled on the night’s action.
Just a few days after knocking the Patriots out of sole possession of second place, the Eagles sent Sachse back into third with a 68-56 victory, marking their second straight win over a contender.
Rowlett (3-9) had endured its share of tough breaks during a nine-game losing streak, but some of those have started to go their way at the expense of its rivals.
The Eagles led by one after the first quarter and then outscored the Mustangs 20-8 in the second to open a 35-22 halftime lead.
Sachse made a charge in the third quarter, but Rowlett did enough to keep them at arm’s length the rest of the way.
Will Burnett had a big game for the Eagles with 20 points, Torian Harris scored 17 and Udo Ayyiam and L.J. Olayinka each added nine. The Mustangs got 22 points from Obi Onyia and 12 from Kai Smith, but it was not enough as they fell to 7-5 in district.
Sachse still controls its own destiny, but would rather have seized the opportunity to punch its playoff ticket on Tuesday.
Instead, the Mustangs find themselves just one game ahead of South Garland (6-6) and Garland (6-6).
Sachse needs just one win in its final two games to clinch a spot seeing how the Colonels and Owls play one another on Friday.
However, they face a tough chore on Friday against undefeated Wylie before wrapping up the regular season as a favorite against Naaman Forest.
South Garland and Garland also have tough closing dates against Lakeview and Wylie, respectively, but the Mustangs would prefer to take nothing for granted, as they split with both the Colonels and Owls during the regular season.
The Pirates continued their march through 10-6A with a 87-52 rout of South Garland on Tuesday. Cory Wells scored 19 points and Eli Taylor and Drew Lutcher each had 13 as Wylie opened a 47-18 halftime lead and put it in cruise control. Justin McBride scored 22 points and Don Anderson added 15 for the Colonels.
Lakeview bounced back from its loss to Rowlett with a 57-39 win over Naaman Forest.
Donte Houston, Jr. tallied 14 points and William Kamara had 12 as the Patriots used a 14-4 run in the third quarter to take control. The Rangers got eight points from Joseph Lucas and seven each from Devean Deal and Drealyn Mosley.
Garland eliminated North Garland from the playoff race with a 64-43 victory. Zuby Ejiofor recorded 20 points, Aaron King scored 19 and Jordan Hudson added 14 as the Owls overcame an early deficit, outscoring the Raiders 54-32 during the final three quarters. Miqah Matthews and Augustine Chibuko each had 10 for North Garland, who fell to 4-8.
