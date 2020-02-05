Sachse and Lakeview went toe-to-toe for four quarters on Tuesday and that was still not enough time to settle it.
The teams battled all the way through a second overtime period before it was the Patriots who were able to pull out a 65-62 victory.
The result allows Lakeview to improve to 7-3 in 10-6A and move one game ahead of the Mustangs (6-4) into sole possession of second place.
The Patriots led by four early, but Sachse responded to take a 28-27 halftime lead.
The Mustangs used a 14-6 run to open a little bit of breathing room, but as was the theme of the night, it was then Lakeview’s turn to ride the momentum, as they outscored Sachse 18-9 down the stretch to tie it at 51-51.
Both teams managed five points in the first extra frame, but the Patriots were able to gain the advantage in the second overtime to pull out a pivotal win.
Dylan McKeon led the Mustangs with 22 points, Omari Smith was in double figures with 12 and Isaac Brown chipped in with nine.
Sachse must refocus in a hurry as it has another big game on the horizon on Friday when it hosts South Garland.
The Colonels (6-4) moved into a tie for third place with the Mustangs after their 53-44 win over North Garland.
South Garland did much of its damage early on, opening a double-digit lead in the first quarter and extending it to 47-33 heading to the fourth.
Justin McBride turned in another big night with 23 points, while Don Anderson was also in double figures with 11. The Raiders got 10 points from Miqah Matthews and nine from Nick Matthews.
Garland kept its playoff hopes alive, handing Rowlett another tough-luck loss, 51-41. The Eagles (1-9) were once again able to hang around, but were unable to make that decisive late push, despite 16 points from Torian Harris and seven each from Will Burnett and L.J. Olayinka.
Zuby Ejiofor scored 17 points and Jordan Hudson had 12 for the Owls, who are tied for fifth place with North Garland at 4-6.
Wylie continues to cruise toward the 10-6A title and top seed in the playoffs, as they moved to 10-0 with a 68-52 win over Naaman Forest. The Pirates led by only three at the half, but outscored the Rangers 23-9 in the third quarter.
Tommy Garriga led the way with 18 points followed by Eli Taylor with 14. Naaman Forest got 12 points from Drealyn Mosley and 11 from Bryson Huey.
With just two weeks left in the regular season, every game takes on heightened importance.
In addition to the clash for third place with Sachse and South Garland, Rowlett is at Lakeview, Wylie hosts North Garland and Garland is at home to face Naaman Forest.
