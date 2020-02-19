Sachse has been in good position to return to the playoffs for much of the season.
But the Mustangs were unable to capitalize on their first two opportunities and their postseason fate came down to the final day of the regular season.
Sachse could have clinched if other games would have fallen its way, but it left nothing to chance, picking up a 70-58 victory over Naaman Forest on Tuesday to return to the playoffs for the second consecutive season.
The Mustangs (8-6) will be the third seed in the playoffs and will take on 9-6A runner-up Prosper (27-6) in the bi-district round at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Colony.
Sachse led by only three after one quarter, but was able to push that advantage to double digits at 34-24 at halftime.
The Mustangs extended their advantage to 53-39 at the end of three quarters and held the Rangers at arm’s length the rest of the way.
Dylan McKeon and Omari Smith paced the offense with 17 points, with Obi Onyia tallying 15. Naaman Forest got nine points from Joseph Lucas, eight from Drealyn Mosley and six from Mason Shaw.
As it turned out, it was a good thing Sachse took care of business, as a loss would have resulted in a three-way tie for third place.
Garland (7-7) gave 10-6A champion Wylie all it wanted, but the Pirates were able to survive and finish the district campaign undefeated with a 44-42 victory.
The Owls led early, but Wylie responded to take a 35-30 lead at the end of three quarters. Garland made a charge behind 13 points from Zuby Ejiofor and 12 from Jordan Hudson, but it fell two points short.
Kobe Wiggins had 13 points and Tommy Garriga tallied 12 for the Pirates, who will meet Plano in the opening round.
Not knowing what was going on elsewhere, South Garland played deep into the night knowing it needed a win to have any chance and the Colonels finally prevailed in an upset as they posted a 69-64 victory in triple overtime over Lakeview.
South Garland (7-7) trailed 22-14 at halftime, but made up the deficit in the second half and after two even extra frames, outscored the Patriots 11-6 in the third overtime.
Don Anderson poured in 29 points, TJ Brown had 16 and Justin McBride added 11 for the Colonels. Lakeview, who will still be the second seed, had four players in double figures, getting 16 points from Donte Houston, Jr., 15 from William Kamara and 10 each from DQ Burton and Amir Mason.
South Garland and Garland finish tied for fourth place and since they split the season series, they will meet later this week in a play-in game with the winner getting the right to take on 9-6A champion Allen.
Rowlett (5-9) has been eliminated from the playoff picture for some time, but no team has closed the season hotter than the Eagles, who finished the season on a four-game winning streak after picking up a 74-64 win over North Garland on Tuesday.
Rowlett trailed early on, but opened a three-point lead at halftime and got the offense going in the second half, outscoring the Raiders 47-34 to pull away for the win.
Torian Harris tallied 16 points, Will Burnett scored 15, Coltyn Collins had 14 and LJ Olayinka was also in double figures with 12 for the Eagles. Miqah Matthews had 12 points and Augustine Chibuko added 10 for North Garland.
