Rowlett and Sachse each started the 10-6A season the way they hoped with victories on Friday, but they were unable to parlay that momentum into a 2-0 record as each came up on the short end on Tuesday.
The Eagles were unable to keep pace with Wylie in a 58-42 loss.
Rowlett dug itself a 32-21 halftime deficit and was unable make a serious charge after the break. The Eagles had a balanced scoring effort, getting eight points from Geontay Davis and six each from Zavien Henderson, Will Burnett, Udo Anyiam and LJ Olayinka.
The Mustangs saw their late comeback effort come up short in a 47-45 loss to North Garland.
Sachse led 27-25 at halftime, but the Raiders reeled off a 14-5 run in the third quarter to surge in front. The Mustangs made a run of their own in the fourth, but it fell one basket short, despite 14 points from Isaac Brown, 10 from Omari Smith and eight from Obi Onyia.
North Garland was led by 14 points from Miqah Matthews and nine from Ezekiel Yosia as they joined Wylie atop the standings at 2-0.
Rowlett and Sachse were joined in a four-way tie for third place at 1-1 by Lakeview and South Garland.
The Patriots rallied for a 65-50 victory over Garland. Lakeview trailed by 10 early on, but used a 17-4 run in the second quarter to take command they would not relinquish.
Donte Houston Jr. scored 16 points, William Kamara had 14 and DQ Burton and Daylan Fletcher each added 11. The Owls got 16 points from Andre Barnett and 10 from Charles Allen.
Two-time defending district champion South Garland got its first district win with a 72-56 victory over Naaman Forest. The Colonels used runs of 20-11 in the first quarter and 17-9 in the third and that proved to be the difference.
TJ Brown led all scorers with 20 points, Justin McBride tallied 19 and Don Anderson was also in double figures with 16. Justin Wattmore had 14 points and Joseph Lucas added 12 to pace the Rangers.
Sachse will look to get back on track on Friday with a tough game against Lakeview, while Rowlett tries to do the same on the road at Garland.
