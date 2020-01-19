There is always a little something extra on the line when Sachse and Rowlett meet in any sport.
On Friday, it was the Mustangs who grabbed bragging rights, holding off the Eagles for a 65-57 victory.
Sachse doubled up Rowlett 18-9 in the first quarter, but the Eagles were able to claw back to within 32-28 at the break.
The game remained close throughout the second half, with each team scoring 23 points in the fourth quarter, but the early advantage for the Mustangs held up until the end.
Sachse had a quartet of players in double figures, with Dylan McKeon and Omari Smith each scoring 17 points, Issac Brown tallying 12 and Obi Onyia adding 11. Rowlett got 22 points from Will Burnett and 21 from Torian Harris.
The Mustangs move to 3-2 and find themselves in a crowded four-way tie for second place.
That pack is chasing Wylie, who is now two games ahead of the pack as they improved to 5-0 with a 77-51 win over South Garland.
The Colonels had been on a roll of late, but the Pirates were in control for most of the night. They led by only two after one quarter, but outscored South Garland 51-30 during the middle frames to pull away.
Eli Taylor recorded 18 points, Kobe Wiggins had 17 and Cory Wells was also in double figures with 11. Justin McBride paced the Colonels with 18 points, TJ Brown had 17 and James Fincher added 11.
Joining Sachse and South Garland in the four-way tie are Lakeview and Garland.
The Patriots shook off a slow start to rally for a 51-41 win. Lakeview scored only three points in the first quarter and trailed 17-10 at halftime.
They heated up after the break, pulling even at the end of three quarters and outscoring the Rangers 25-15 down the stretch.
DQ Burton led the Patriots with 13 points with William Kamara and Donte Houston each adding 12. Joseph Lucas led all scorers with 15 points for Naaman Forest, with Drealyn Mosley tallying 11.
The Owls got a 30-point effort from Aaron King to lead them to a 65-57 win over North Garland. Zuby Ejiofor had 14 points as they started the game on a 23-7 run and made it stand up until the end.
The Raiders got 17 points from Miqah Matthews and 14 from Chukwuemeka Bielonwu, but fell to 2-3 in 10-6A.
Sachse will try to shake up the top of the standings on Tuesday when it hosts Wylie. Rowlett will try to climb back into the playoff race at home against Naaman Forest, North Garland travels to meet Lakeview and South Garland is at Garland.
