The second half of the 10-6A season got underway on Tuesday with five teams separated by two games in the middle of the standings.
Sachse rose to the top tier of that group with a 64-56 victory over Garland.
The Mustangs improve to 5-3 and find themselves in a three-way tie for second place with Lakeview and South Garland.
It was all about the second quarter for Sachse.
Trailing by six, the Mustangs reeled off a 19-2 run to take a 28-17 halftime lead. Garland hung around in the second half, but Sachse was able to keep them at arm’s length.
Obi Onyia had another big all-around game, knocking down three 3-pointers and scoring 30 points on 12-of-17 shooting from the field. Onyia also had five assists.
Dylan McKeon tallied 18 points and three steals, Omari Smith had nine points and dished out five assists and the Mustangs shot 55 percent from the field as a team.
Zuby Ejiofor recorded 20 points and nine rebounds, Aaron King scored 15 and Charles Allen added nine for the Owls, who slip back into sixth place at 3-5.
The Patriots were hoping to make a run at district-leading Wylie, but the Pirates were able to pull out a 55-47 victory.
Wylie opened the game on a 23-8 run and led 35-17 at halftime. Lakeview outscored them 30-20 in the second half, but the deficit was too large to overcome.
Kobe Wiggins scored 16 points, Eli Taylor had 10 and Tommy Garriga added eight or the Pirates, who remained perfect at 8-0 in district and now have a three-game lead on the field.
The Patriots (5-3) got 14 points from Donte Houston, 12 from William Kamara and 11 from Cedric Bryant.
The Colonels joined the three-way tie with a 61-52 victory over Rowlett. Similar to Sachse, it was the second quarter that made the difference for South Garland, as they overcame an early deficit with a 21-8 run to take a 29-18 lead and they made that stand up until the end.
Justin McBride and TJ Brown each scored 14 points, James Fincher had 11 and Ali Cannon was also in double figures with 10 for the Colonels. Will Burnett had 15 points, Udi Anyiam scored 11 and Zavien Henderson added nine for the Eagles, who fell to 1-7 in district.
North Garland has been flying under the radar, but is in the thick of the playoff race after its 57-53 victory over Naaman Forest to improve to 4-4 in 10-6A.
The Raiders dug themselves an early hole and trailed 19-10 after one quarter. North Garland cut it to three by halftime and then took a 44-39 lead at the end of three quarters.
Miqah Matthews poured in 22 points, Nick Matthews tallied 11 and Chukwuemeka Bielonwu had 10 for the Raiders. The Rangers got 19 points from David Drekaj and eight from Justin Whitmore.
Sachse has an important home game on Friday when it hosts North Garland who defeated them 47-45 in the first meeting. Rowlett has a tough challenge on the road at Wylie, Lakeview travels to play Garland and South Garland hosts Naaman Forest.
