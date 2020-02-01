The middle of the 10-6A standings have been packed for much of the season.
On Friday, a pair of teams gained a little separation in the battle for the playoffs.
Sachse improved to 6-3 with a 62-53 victory over North Garland. The difference in the game was the second quarter, which saw the Mustangs outscore the Raiders 19-9.
The Raiders made a handful of charges in the second half, but Sachse was able to turn back every one.
Dylan McKeon led the Mustangs with 14 points, Obi Onyia tallied 13 and Chris Sellers had nine. Miqah Matthews led all scorers with 21 points for North Garland.
Sachse is tied for second place with Lakeview, who grinded out a defensive-minded 35-31 victory over Garland.
The Patriots (6-3) trailed by two after one quarter, but held the Owls to just two points in the second to take a 12-10 halftime lead. Lakeview opened some breathing room in the third quarter with a 15-6 run. Garland countered with a 15-8 spurt down the stretch, but it was not enough.
Donte Houston Jr. led the Patriots with 12 points, with DQ Burton adding six. Zuby Ejiofor accounted for a majority of the Owl offense with 19 points.
South Garland fell off of that pace, dropping to 5-4 after a 44-42 loss to Naaman Forest (2-7).
The Colonels dug themselves an early hole, as the Rangers raced to a 16-3 lead. South Garland countered in the second quarter with a 15-4 run to cut it to two at halftime, but Naaman Forest was able to make that slim advantage stand up until the end.
Justin Whitmore led the Rangers with 14 points, with Bryson Huey also in double figures with 10. Justin McBride and Don Anderson scored 13 and 11 points, respectively, for the Colonels.
South Garland has a one-game lead over North Garland (4-5) in the race for fourth place.
Wylie (9-0) remained undefeated and secured a playoff berth with a 59-46 win over Rowlett, which dropped its eighth game in a row.
The Eagles were within 33-28 at halftime, but the Pirates had too much down the stretch.
Will Burnett paced Rowlett with 10 points, Elijah San Juan scored nine and Torian Harris and Coltyn Collins each added eight. Wylie got 20 points from Kobe Wiggins and 14 from Tommy Garriga.
Second place will be on the line on Tuesday when Lakeview hosts Sachse. North Garland is at home to play South Garland with a chance to move into a tie for fourth place, Rowlett looks to snap its losing skid at home against Garland and Wylie takes on Naaman Forest.
