Sachse’s pattern through its first five games was win-loss-win-loss-win.
Unfortunately for the Mustangs, that trend continued on Tuesday with a 65-42 loss to district-leading Wylie.
The Pirates took control from the start, opening an eight-point lead and pushing their advantage to 33-20 by halftime. Sachse (3-3) was hoping to make a charge, but Wylie was too much behind 21 points from Kobe Wiggins and 19 from Drew Lutcher.
Obi Onyia paced the Mustangs with 16 points, followed by Kai Smith with nine and Omari Smith with six.
Rowlett was hoping to snap a four-game losing skid, but instead it was Naaman Forest who picked up its first district win with a 75-62 victory.
The pace was quick at the start for both teams, with the Rangers holding a 43-38 halftime advantage.
But it was Naaman Forest who stayed hot, outscoring the Eagles 20-11 in the third quarter to open a 63-49 lead and it stayed that way until the end.
David Drekaj led the Rangers (1-5) with 18 points, Joseph Lucas scored 14 and Drealyn Mosley was also in double figures with 12. Rowlett (1-5) got 15 points from Coltyn Collins, 14 from Zavien Henderson and 10 from Will Burnett.
There were four teams tied for second place entering the night, but now there are two and that pair is Lakeview and South Garland.
The Patriots (4-2) rallied past North Garland for a 48-40 win. Lakeview scored only six points in the opening frame, but was able to take a 17-15 halftime lead.
The Patriots established a little bit of breathing room in the third quarter and then put it away in the fourth behind 13 points from DQ Burton, 11 from William Kamara and 10 from Donte Houston.
Miqah Matthews and Nick Matthews had 15 and 12 points, respectively, for North Garland.
South Garland joined Lakeview at 4-2 by holding off Garland for a 68-64 win. The Colonels trailed by one at halftime, but appeared in control after a 23-7 run gave them a 50-35 lead.
The Owls mounted a charge of their own with 29 points in the fourth quarter, but it fell just short.
Justin McBride led a quartet of South Garland players in double figures with 19 points. TJ Brown and Alli Cannon tallied 14 points and Don Anderson added 10.
That helped offset 23 points from Zuby Ejiofor, 16 from Aaron King and nine from Charles Allen.
Sachse will try to rebound on Friday with a road date at Naaman Forest and Rowlett is also on the road to take on North Garland. Wylie hosts Garland and Lakeview plays at South Garland with second place on the line.
FRIDAY
There is always a little something extra on the line when Sachse and Rowlett meet in any sport.
On Friday, it was the Mustangs who grabbed bragging rights, holding off the Eagles for a 65-57 victory.
Sachse doubled up Rowlett 18-9 in the first quarter, but the Eagles were able to claw back to within 32-28 at the break.
The game remained close throughout the second half, with each team scoring 23 points in the fourth quarter, but the early advantage for the Mustangs held up until the end.
Sachse had a quartet of players in double figures, with Dylan McKeon and Omari Smith each scoring 17 points, Issac Brown tallying 12 and Obi Onyia adding 11. Rowlett got 22 points from Will Burnett and 21 from Torian Harris.
The pack is chasing Wylie, who moved two games ahead of the field with a 77-51 win over South Garland.
The Colonels had been on a roll of late, but the Pirates were in control for most of the night. They led by only two after one quarter, but outscored South Garland 51-30 during the middle frames to pull away.
Eli Taylor recorded 18 points, Kobe Wiggins had 17 and Cory Wells was also in double figures with 11. Justin McBride paced the Colonels with 18 points, TJ Brown had 17 and James Fincher added 11.
Joining Sachse and South Garland in the four-way tie are Lakeview and Garland.
The Patriots shook off a slow start to rally for a 51-41 win. Lakeview scored only three points in the first quarter and trailed 17-10 at halftime.
They heated up after the break, pulling even at the end of three quarters and outscoring the Rangers 25-15 down the stretch.
DQ Burton led the Patriots with 13 points with William Kamara and Donte Houston each adding 12. Joseph Lucas led all scorers with 15 points for Naaman Forest, with Drealyn Mosley tallying 11.
The Owls got a 30-point effort from Aaron King to lead them to a 65-57 win over North Garland. Zuby Ejiofor had 14 points as they started the game on a 23-7 run and made it stand up until the end.
The Raiders got 17 points from Miqah Matthews and 14 from Chukwuemeka Bielonwu, but fell to 2-3 in 10-6A.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.