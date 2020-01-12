Last month, Lakeview handed Sachse a 67-44 blowout loss at the Curtis Culwell Invitational.
Saturday was a much different story.
The Mustangs turned the tables on the Patriots, getting off to a hot start and riding that wave to a 70-38 rout.
Sachse improves to 2-1 in 10-6A, putting them in a three-way tie for second place, while dropping Lakeview to 1-2.
The Mustangs scored 23 points in the opening quarter and led 35-21 at halftime.
Sachse did not let off the gas, outscoring the Patriots 16-6 in the third quarter and pulling away further down the stretch.
Obi Onyia paced the offense with 22 points, with Dylan McKeon and Isaac Brown also in double figures with 15 and 10, respectively. Donte Houston Jr. had 10 points for Lakeview, with Dallas Smith and Cedric Bryant each adding eight.
Rowlett fell to 1-2 after a 56-52 loss to Garland. The Eagles trailed 43-36 heading to the fourth quarter and made a final push but it was not enough.
Zavien Henderson and Torian Harris each scored 13 points with Elijah San Juan tallying 12. The Owls got 17 points from Zuby Ejiofor, 11 from Aaron King and nine from Jordan Hudson.
South Garland joined the pack at 2-1 by handing North Garland its first district loss, 65-43. The Colonels led by just two at halftime, but outscored the Raiders 35-15 in the second half behind 18 points from TJ Brown, 17 from Justin McBride and 12 from James Fincher. Jarquise Parker paced North Garland (2-1) with 14 points followed by Ezekiel Yosia with 11 and Miqah Matthews with 10.
That leaves Wylie (3-0) as the lone undefeated team after its 73-56 win over Naaman Forest.
The Pirates doubled up the Rangers 26-13 in the opening quarter and carried that double-digit advantage the rest of the way. Jacory Dawkins led a quartet of players in double figures with 16 points. Tommy Garriga tallied 14, Eli Taylor had 11 and Drew Lutcher added 10.
The Rangers got 19 points from Drealyn Mosley, 15 from Joseph Lucas and 12 from Justin Whitmore.
Sachse will play at South Garland on Tuesday in a clash of 2-1 teams, while Rowlett looks to bounce back at home against Lakeview.
