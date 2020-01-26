Sachse remained in the thick of the playoff race on Friday with a 53-44 victory over Naaman Forest.
The Mustangs improve to 4-3 and are in a tie for third place with South Garland. As the season reaches its halfway point, there are five teams separated by two games in the middle of the standings.
It was not easy for Sachse, who was tied 22-22 at halftime and 34-34 at the end of three quarters.
The fourth was a different story, as the Mustangs outscored the Rangers 19-10 in the final frame.
Sachse employed a balanced scoring effort, getting 11 points from Obi Onyia, nine from Omari Smith and eight each from Dylan McKeon and Alex Orji.
David Drekaj led Naaman Forest with 15 points followed by Drealyn Mosley with nine.
Rowlett’s struggles continued as it dropped its sixth straight district game with a tough 61-59 overtime setback to North Garland.
The Eagles led at halftime and built a 41-36 lead at the end of three quarters. But the Raiders rallied, coming back to force overtime and then outscoring Rowlett 5-3 in a low-scoring extra period.
Geontay Davis paced the Eagles with 14 points, Torian Harris scored 11 and Coltyn Collins added nine. Nick Matthews had a big game for North Garland with 20 points, with Miqah Matthews also in double figures with 15.
Wylie completed a perfect 7-0 run through the first half of 10-6A play with a 58-48 victory over Garland. The difference was the second quarter, which saw the Pirates outscore the Owls 21-10.
Kobe Wiggins had 21 points and Cory Wells tallied 10 for Wylie. Garland got 21 points from Zuby Ejiofor and 12 from Jordan Hudson.
Lakeview moved into sole possession of second place with its 45-31 win over South Garland. The Patriots held the Colonels to four points in the opening quarter and led by 10 at halftime. South Garland made a small push in the third quarter, but Lakeview closed on a 15-8 spurt.
Donte Houston, Jr. led the Patriots with 18 points, with Cedric Bryant and DQ Burton adding nine and eight, respectively. Don Anderson recorded 19 points with Justin McBride chipping in with eight for the Colonels.
At the halfway point, Wylie has a two-game lead over Lakeview (5-2) in the battle for first place. The Patriots are one game up on South Garland and Sachse at 4-3 with Garland and North Garland very much alive in the playoff race at 3-4.
The second half of the 10-6A season gets underway on Tuesday with a battle of district leaders as Lakeview hosts Wylie. Rowlett looks to climb back into the race when it hosts South Garland and Sachse is on the road for a big game against Garland.
