Outside of Wylie, the 10-6A playoff race has been one of the most tightly-contested in the region.
The story only got more intriguing on Friday.
Sachse and South Garland entered the night tied for third place and the winner would take a huge step forward, not only toward securing a playoff berth, but also in terms of potential seeding.
It is the Mustangs that took that step, as they held off a late charge to earn a 61-55 victory.
Sachse grabbed the early lead and steadily built on it, opening a 49-39 advantage at the end of three quarters. The Colonels made a charge in the fourth, but the Mustangs were able to hold on.
Obi Onyia led the way with 22 points, Dylan McKeon scored 13 and RJ Chatman added nine. South Garland got 18 points from Justin McBride and 11 from Don Anderson.
Sachse improves to 7-4 and finds itself in a tie for second place once again after Rowlett was able to pull off a 43-42 upset of Lakeview.
It was an incredibly tight contest, with the teams finishing each of the first three quarters tied. In the fourth, the Eagles did just enough to pull out the one-point margin for just their second district win of the season.
Torian Harris paced the offense with 15 points, with Coltyn Collins also in double figures with 12. Donte Houston Jr. scored 16 points and DQ Burton had 12 for the Patriots.
Wylie improved to 11-0 and wrapped up the 10-6A championship with a 61-51 win over North Garland.
The Raiders gave them a battle and actually carried a two-point lead into halftime, but the Pirates erupted for a 23-4 run in the third quarter and that was the difference.
Eli Taylor tallied a game-high 23 points and Cory Wells chipped in with nine for Wylie, while North Garland got 15 points each from Miqah Matthews and Chukwuemeka Bielonwu.
Garland remained in the thick of the playoff race with a 74-63 victory over Naaman Forest.
The Owls raced to a 42-27 lead at halftime. The Rangers made a charge in the third quarter to close the gap deficit to 54-51, but Garland regained control in the fourth to close it out.
The Owls had five players in double figures, led by Aaron King with 18 points. Jordan Hudson scored 15 points, Zuby Ejiofor tallied 13, Saeed Koko had 11 and Charles Allen added 10. Naaman Forest got 19 points from Justin Whitmore and 11 each from Joseph Lucas and Mason Shaw.
With Lakeview and Sachse tied for second place, South Garland is alone in fourth at 6-5. The Colonels have a one-game lead over Garland (5-6) and North Garland (4-7) is also still alive.
Rowlett has proven it can have a say in who makes the playoffs and it will take aim at a second straight upset when it hosts rival Sachse on Tuesday.
South Garland hosts undefeated Wylie, Lakeview looks to bounce back on the road at Naaman Forest and North Garland is at home against Garland in another key game.
