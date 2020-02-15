Sachse was poised to do something no other 10-6A team had been able to do this season.
Beat Wylie.
The Mustangs had the district champions on the ropes, but the Pirates rose to the challenge when they needed most to pull out a 55-47 victory on Friday.
Sachse trailed by three early on, but outscored Wylie 15-8 in the second quarter to take a 27-23 lead into halftime.
The Pirates were able to tie it at the end of three quarters and then outscored the Mustangs 21-13 down the stretch to improve to 13-0.
Wylie got 16 points from Kobe Wiggins, 12 from Tommy Garriga and 10 from Eli Taylor.
Obi Onyia paced the Mustangs with 13 points, Dylan McKeon recorded 12 points and five rebounds and Omari Smith knocked down a trio of 3-pointers as part of a 11-point effort.
Sachse, meanwhile, falls to 7-6 in district. The Mustangs still control their own destiny and will return to the playoffs with a victory over Naaman Forest on Tuesday.
Sachse will also make the playoffs with a South Garland loss to Lakeview.
Rowlett (4-9) is eliminated from playoff contention, but is closing the season on a high note.
The Eagles won their third consecutive game with a 70-60 victory over Naaman Forest.
Rowlett grabbed an early five-point lead and then outscored the Rangers 17-8 in the second quarter to open a 37-22 halftime lead and they were able to maintain a double-digit advantage until the end.
Coltyn Collins paced the offense with 17 points, Udo Anyiam tallied 13 and Will Burnett was also in double figures with 11. Mason Shaw and Drealyn Mosley each had a dozen points for Naaman Forest.
Garland pulled out a pivotal 62-60 victory over South Garland, allowing the Owls (7-6) to move one game ahead of the Colonels (6-7) in the battle for the playoffs.
South Garland got off to a slow start, but was able to rally to cut the deficit to one going to the fourth quarter. However, they could not claw all the way back, despite 23 points from Justin McBride, 17 from TJ Brown and 12 from Don Anderson. Aaron King led the Owls with 16 points, Zuby Ejiofor tallied 15 and Charles Allen added 12.
Lakeview had already clinched a playoff berth, but secured the second seed with its 47-44 win over North Garland.
The Patriots trailed at the end of each of the first three quarters, but outscored the Raiders 16-12 in the fourth to pull out the win, getting 11 points from DQ Burton and 10 each from Donte Houston Jr. and Amir Mason.
Miqah Matthews led all scorers with 19 for North Garland, with Jarquise Parker also in double figures with 11.
Sachse will have a chance to wrap up a playoff berth on its home court on Tuesday against Naaman Forest, while Rowlett is also at home against North Garland.
Garland can assure itself of a playoff spot with a win, but it will not be easy against Wylie, while South Garland must go on the road and win at Lakeview and then hope either the Owls or Mustangs lose.
