The top of the 10-6A standings has been a crowded jumble for much of the season and that continued as the first half of the district season concluded on Tuesday.
The marquee match featured a renewal of the rivalry between Rowlett and Sachse and it lived up to the billing, as they battled through regulation and two overtimes without deciding a victor.
In the end, it was the Eagles who were able to prevail in a shootout, 3-1, to pick up the extra point.
Each team found the net twice prior to the shootout. Carson Prestridge scored both goals for Rowlett with assists from Kevin Adolfo. Sachse countered with scores from Miguel Adoboe and Anthony Majano.
It came down to penalties, where Eagle keeper Landen Sabolski allowed only one Mustang conversion, while Rowlett made three to secure the point.
The Eagles (4-0-3, 17 points) maintain their hold on first place in 10-6A, while Sachse (4-2-1, 13) falls back into fourth.
It was one of three district matches that went to a shootout on Tuesday.
North Garland (4-2-1, 14) moved into a tie for second place by defeating Garland in penalties.
Angel Torres, Erick Castro and Bryan Rendon tallied goals for the Raiders, but the Owls were able to match them and stay even through the end of overtime.
It remained close, but North Garland edged out a 7-6 advantage in penalties to pick up two points.
Naaman Forest (4-1-2, 14) vaulted into a tie for second place with the Raiders, as Nahome Abraham tallied the only goal of the night in a 1-0 victory over Lakeview.
Wylie and South Garland also battled to a 1-1 draw, with the Colonels prevailing in penalties, 8-7.
The second half of the 10-6A season gets underway on Friday with a big game when Rowlett hosts Naaman Forest. Sachse tries to bounce back at home against Wylie, North Garland and Lakeview meet at Homer B. Johnson Stadium and South Garland takes on Garland at Williams Stadium.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.